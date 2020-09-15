Nick Cordero died on July 5 from coronavirus complications at the age of 41

Amanda Kloots Says She Scattered Some of Late Husband Nick Cordero's Ashes in the Pacific Ocean

A portion of Nick Cordero's ashes has been scattered into the Pacific Ocean, according to the Broadway star's wife, Amanda Kloots.

Kloots, 38, opened up about her decision to spread her late husband's cremated remains during a Q&A on her Instagram Stories on Sunday night, sharing that she scattered some of the actor's ashes in the Pacific Ocean almost two months after he passed away from coronavirus complications at the age of 41.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I put some of them in the Pacific Ocean on our anniversary because his dad's were also put in the Pacific," she explained.

The fitness instructor added that she's been thinking of having necklaces "made with some of his ashes" in the future.

"I’ve heard this can be done and haven’t had time to research it yet," she said.

Image zoom Amanda Kloots' Instagram Stories Amanda Kloots/instagram

Last month, Kloots spoke about her experience in picking up Cordero's ashes, calling the ordeal "beyond surreal and horrible."

"But they’re in my possession and a good friend of mine said some beautiful advice: look at it as you have him with you now," she shared on social media. "Which is really a nice way of looking at it, which is true."

During the Q&A on Sunday, Kloots got candid about the aftermath of her husband's passing, saying that her top priority is now taking care of their 1-year-old son Elvis Eduardo.

When a fan asked how she manages to "not wallow in anger and self pity about what happened to Nick," Kloots replied, "What good would that do for me? I'm a mom. I have a little boy that I have to take care of ... who relies on me."

Image zoom Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero with son Elvis Eduardo Noam Galai/Getty

"If I'm sitting every day, wallowing in self pity and anger, he won't survive," she explained. "He needs to survive. I need to survive."

Kloots, who founded the clothing label Hooray For, also said that she's currently focusing on her work as a way to provide for the family.

"The hospital bills have slowly started to come in. I am a little terrified as to what those could be," she said. "If you Google COVID patients and what the hospital bills are ... being on a ventilator is like $3,000 a day."

"However, I continue to work every single day. It's super important to me to feel that I am doing everything I possible can to provide for Elvis and I," the mom added.

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cordero's Wife Amanda Kloots Tells PEOPLE: 'Words Can't Describe How Much I Will Miss Him'

Cordero died on July 5 at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he had been in the intensive care unit for more than 90 days due to complications related to coronavirus.

During his 13-week hospitalization, the Tony-nominated actor faced a series of unpredictable complications that led to septic shock and required him to have his right leg amputated.

In support of Cordero's family, a GoFundMe page was created to raise funds for his medical bills. It has raised over $1 million as of Monday.