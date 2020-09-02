Amanda Kloots Says September Will Be a 'Hard Month' Full of 'Highs and Lows' After Nick Cordero's Death

Amanda Kloots is taking things "one day at a time" following the death of her husband Nick Cordero.

The fitness instructor, 38, opened up on Tuesday about how "hard" the month of September will be after Cordero passed away this summer from coronavirus complications at the age of 41, sharing in an Instagram post that it will be full of "highs and lows" as she marks new milestones without the Broadway star.

"September is going to be a hard month for me," she wrote, posting a video montage of the couple through the years set to a cover of Cordero's "Life Your Life" by Lenii.

Kloots added that her musical debut — an unfinished Cordero song that she recently helped complete — will be released on the same day as their third wedding anniversary.

She also said that a memorial for the actor has been scheduled for this weekend, while Cordero's posthumous solo album will be released later on what would have been his 42nd birthday.

"I’m going to take one day at a time and focus on little things each day that make me happy," she shared. "It’s a month of highs and lows. I’m going to play Nicks music and release more music in his honor to celebrate his life as much as possible."

On Sunday, Kloots said that she wanted to release her duet with Cordero on their wedding anniversary as the "'something special' I’ve been trying to figure out."

"The something that will help me get through the day a little easier," she explained. "To start the day celebrating him, his music, our love."

The mother of one, who said the song is "about losing someone but also knowing that they are always with you," added that she decided to name her and Cordero's band Love Street Lovers.

"He spent so much time recording, mixing and releasing music of which I’ll admit, I never understood," Kloots remarked. "So in his honor, I recorded, learned something new and am now releasing this song. I think he’d be very proud of how it turned out."

Image zoom Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero with son Elvis Eduardo Noam Galai/Getty

Cordero died on July 5 at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he had been in the intensive care unit for more than 90 days due to complications related to coronavirus.

During his 13-week hospitalization, the Tony-nominated star faced a series of unpredictable complications that led to septic shock and required him to have his right leg amputated.

In support of Cordero's family, a GoFundMe page was created to raise funds for his medical bills