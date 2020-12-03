Amanda Kloots Shares Photo of Late Husband Nick Cordero Napping with Son Elvis: 'My Heart Breaks'

On Thursday, the fitness instructor and newly-minted The Talk co-host, 38, shared a photo of Cordero napping with their son Elvis Eduardo on her Instagram, writing in the caption, "A year ago."

"My boys sleeping together," she continued. "I loved finding them like this, all snuggled up together napping."

Kloots went on to emphasize the seriousness of the novel coronavirus, telling her followers, "I still can’t believe there are people that believe this disease is a hoax, something that won’t happen to them."

"COVID doesn’t care how old you are or if your [sic] a new dad and husband," she wrote. "When my heart breaks it's because of seeing pictures like this, what Elvis will miss in his life because Nick is gone. Please wear a mask and take this seriously as the numbers rise daily."

Prior to his death, Cordero spent 13 weeks in the intensive care unit at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for complications related to COVID-19.

During his 95 days in the hospital, in which he spent 42 of them in a medically induced coma, the Tony-nominated Broadway star faced a series of unpredictable complications that led to septic shock and required him to have his right leg amputated.

In October, Kloots opened up about the devastating toll of COVID-19 in a heartbreaking tribute to Cordero to mark the three-month anniversary of his death.

"Nick passed away three months ago, but COVID took my husband April 1, which is seven months ago," she captioned a photo of the couple. "I realized that the other day, Elvis and I lost him seven months ago. Once he went on the ventilator he never came back. It weird to think we’ve been on our own for that long already."

Urging fans to take to practice precaution amid the ongoing pandemic, Kloots added, "Please wear a mask. Please continue to be take this seriously."

Later that month, Kloots called out President Donald Trump for downplaying the severity of the novel coronavirus when he tweeted: "Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life."

"Unfortunately it did dominate our lives didn’t it? It dominated Nick’s family’s lives and my family’s lives. I guess we 'let it' - like it was our choice??" she wrote on her Instagram, alongside a screenshot of Trump's tweet. "I cried next to my husband for 95 days watching what COVID did to the person I love. It IS something to be afraid of."

As of Thursday, there have been more than 14,096,400 cases of COVID-19 in the United States and at least 274,700 deaths from coronavirus-related illnesses, according to a New York Times database.