Amanda Kloots' 'Rockette Sisters' Visit Her Home in 'First Weekend Alone' Since Nick Cordero's Death

Amanda Kloots was surrounded by loved ones when she spent her "first weekend" in the house she bought with her late husband Nick Cordero.

The fitness instructor, 38, shared on Thursday that some of her best friends and "Rockette sisters" recently stopped by to help her "adjust" to life in her new home one month after Cordero's death.

"My best girlfriends, Rockette sisters, came to be by my side this past weekend. They dropped everything to help me adjust in my home for the first weekend alone," Kloots, a former Rockette herself, wrote on her Instagram alongside a photo of the group with her 14-month-old son Elvis Eduardo.

"I am so lucky to have these ladies in my life," she continued. "We support each other, cheer each other on, cry, laugh and talk for hours! HOORAY FOR FRIENDS! ❤️"

In the shot, the women can be seen holding up a sign reading "Live Your Life" — a nod to the title of Cordero's hit single.

Kloots moved into her new house last week and shared a throwback picture of Cordero — who died last month from coronavirus complications at the age of 41 — from the day he received the keys to their Los Angeles home as a way to mark the occasion.

"This is us, the day we got our keys to our first home before we started renovations. I remember taking this picture, documenting the 'before' so we could show the progress each month," Kloots captioned the shot.

"Nick bought us this house. He found the listing, insisted on going to the open house and did all the work to get the mortgage. He knew we needed a home and I’m so grateful, especially now, for his foresight."

"We move into our new home today and I thought I’d be terrified but it’s oddly been comforting," she shared. "Isn’t that funny how the things you get yourself so worried about emotionally sometimes aren’t that bad in the end? I think this is because I know this was Nicks dream and today Elvis and I are bringing that dream to life."

Cordero was in the middle of finalizing a cross-country move from New York City to the West Coast with the family when the Broadway star fell ill with the novel coronavirus. According to Kloots, their belongings were moved into a storage unit until renovations on the new house were completed.

In April, Cordero's friend Zach Braff revealed that Kloots and her son had been staying at his guest house amid the actor's hospitalization.

Cordero died on July 5 at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he had been in the intensive care unit for more than 90 days due to complications related to the COVID-19 virus.

During his 13-week hospitalization, the Tony-nominated star faced a series of unpredictable complications that led to septic shock and required him to have his right leg amputated.

In support of Cordero's family, a GoFundMe page was created to raise funds for his medical bills.