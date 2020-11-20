Amanda Kloots Reveals Teddy Bear for Son Elvis Made from Late Husband Nick Cordero's Dressing Room Robe

Nick Cordero's son will always have a piece of him wherever he goes.

On Thursday, the late Broadway star's wife Amanda Kloots shared with fans a teddy bear made from the dressing robe Cordero — who died on July 5 from coronavirus complications at the age of 41 — wore during his last performance in Rock of Ages.

In a photo posted to her Instagram, the couple's 17-month-old son Elvis Eduardo can be seen sleeping next to the sweet memento, which is stitched with the toddler's name.

"This memory bear was made for Elvis by a dear friend," she captioned the shot. "I can’t even begin to explain how special it is."

According to Kloots, the stuffed toy includes a small pocked for Elvis "so he can put things in it" to keep safe.

"I've learned through this process all the special and inventive things you can do to keep someone's memory alive," the mother of one continued. "You don’t have to bury someone and say goodbye if you don’t want to. I truly enjoy keeping Nicks spirit alive as much as possible."

"They are little blessings and gifts that give me comfort on a daily basis," she wrote. "This bear Elvis will have for the rest of his life and hope pass on to his family one day."

In addition to the bear, Kloots also has a vase made from some of her late husband's ashes. She shared a photo of the precious keepsake on her Instagram in October, writing in the caption, "My beautiful vase that Elvis and I made with some of Nicks ashes is done! I cannot believe how it turned out."

"Elvis and I put our handprints into the clay before it was fired," she said, before adding that actress Emily Tyra's RareBird Ceramics then "glazed the vase and added the heart design."

"I intend to always keep flowers in this vase, reminding me of Nick every time I look at it," Kloots shared.

Prior to his death, Cordero spent 13 weeks in the intensive care unit at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for complications related to COVID-19.

During his 95 days in the hospital, in which he spent 42 of them in a medically induced coma, the Tony-nominated actor faced a series of unpredictable complications that led to septic shock and required him to have his right leg amputated.

Kloots recently opened up to PEOPLE about how their son helps her deal with her grief at the loss of Cordero.

"Thank God I have a little piece of my husband," she said of Elvis. "Anytime I'm sad, he brightens my mood in two seconds. He looks at me with his big smile and his little teeth, and I'm instantly transported into a different mood."

The AK! Fitness founder added that she can already see similarities between Elvis and his dad.

"He is calm and cool and gets along with everybody. I think that's very much Nick," she said. "We have this beautiful little boy that we created together. I love watching him grow, and I know Nick is watching him too."