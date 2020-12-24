"This ring, engraved with NC, will go to Elvis one day,"Amanda Kloots wrote alongside a video of the momento

Amanda Kloots Reveals She Had Nick Cordero's Ashes Made Into a Ring: He's 'with Me in Many Places'

Amanda Kloots is honoring Nick Cordero and continuing to hold him close to her.

Posting to Instagram on Wednesday, Kloots, 38, shared a video of a ring that she had made using some of her late husband's ashes. Cordero died in July at the age of 41 following a months-long battle with the novel coronavirus.

"Something very special arrived yesterday," Kloots began the caption of her post. "@stephaniegottlieb made me this ring using some of Nicks ashes. She put a sapphire in the center, his birthstone. This ring, engraved with NC, will go to Elvis one day."

Then, detailing that she is "constantly amazed by the ways you can incorporate ashes to keep your person close to you," Kloots continued, "I love that Nick is with me in many places; the ocean, a beautiful vase, an urn and now on my hand."

"Nick went to Stephanie for all my jewelry, he knew I loved her designs," she added. "My wedding and engagement ring are from her so this ring is very special to me."

Earlier this year, Kloots previously opened up about a vase she had made using her late husband's ashes, which she decorated with handprints from herself and the couple's son Elvis Eduardo.

Sharing a photo of the sentimental memento to her Instagram back in October, Kloots wrote in the caption, "My beautiful vase that Elvis and I made with some of Nick's ashes is done! I cannot believe how it turned out."

"Elvis and I put our handprints into the clay before it was fired," she said, before adding that actress Emily Tyra's RareBird Ceramics then "glazed the vase and added the heart design."

Kloots said that she plans "to always keep flowers in this vase," and added that the budding plants will continue "reminding me of Nick every time I look at it."

Amanda Kloots Recalls Falling For Husband Nick Cordero: I Thought, "He's a Beautiful Human Being"

Kloots previously opened up to PEOPLE about how her young son helps her deal with her grief about the loss of her husband earlier this year.

"Thank god I have a little piece of my husband," Kloots said of her son. "Anytime I'm sad, he brightens my mood in two seconds. He looks at me with his big smile and his little teeth, and I'm instantly transported into a different mood."

The fitness instructor also said that she can already see similarities between Elvis and his dad. "He is calm and cool and gets along with everybody. I think that's very much Nick," she said. "We have this beautiful little boy that we created together. I love watching him grow, and I know Nick is watching him too."

This year, Kloots will be celebrating the holidays for the first time without her former Broadway star beau, which she documented when she shared a photo of Cordero with their 1½-year-old son from last year's Christmas.