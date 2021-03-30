Amanda Kloots Remembers Late Husband Nick Cordero 1 Year After Driving Him to Emergency Room

Amanda Kloots is remembering late husband Nick Cordero one year after driving him to the hospital when he fell ill with what doctors later discovered to be COVID-19.

On Tuesday, The Talk co-host, 39, shared a video of herself and son Elvis Eduardo, who turns 2 in June, shot last March after they had dropped the Broadway star off at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Cordero spent 13 weeks in the intensive care unit before he died on July 5 from COVID-19 complications at the age of 41.

"March 30, 2020 Elvis and I drove Nick to the emergency room at Cedar Sinai," Kloots wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. "With Covid restrictions in place, we didn't know which entrance was even open, so I left him on the corner. We didn't hug. We didn't kiss goodbye. We couldn't. It was clear he was sick with something and we couldn't take any risks."

"I don't even know if he said bye to Elvis or if we said, 'I love you,' " she recalled. "I told him I'd stay nearby and to call me when he's done."

Kloots said she took their son to The Grove shopping center nearby "to kill time," thinking "it would be a couple hours" before Cordero would be released from the hospital.

"That was the last day I saw Nick as Nick," Kloots remembered.

"My heart breaks today," she continued in the post. "I wish I could go back in time, run to him as he was walking away, grab him, kiss him and hold him in my arms. On April 1, he went on the ventilator and I never spoke to him again."

The fitness instructor ended her message with a note to others who have lost loved ones to COVID-19, writing, "To anyone, who like me, that dropped their person off at the hospital never to really 'see' them again, I'm thinking and praying for you today."

"This day is just hard, there's no other way to say it," she added. "We've come far in a year with what we know about treating and preventing this virus. Do your part, continue doing your part. For Nick and every COVID patient that didn't make it home."

Kloots also paid tribute to Cordero on her Instagram Stories, writing alongside a photo the couple, "One year ago I drove this sweet man to the emergency room. He never came back. This virus is real. We aren't through this yet. Please continue to do your part."

Cordero was initially diagnosed with pneumonia, but tested positive for COVID-19 after he was admitted to the hospital, Kloots previously said on her Instagram.

During his 95 days in the hospital, in which he spent 42 of them in a medically induced coma, the actor faced a series of unpredictable complications that led to septic shock and required him to have his right leg amputated.

Kloots has been open about her grief since Cordero's death. In October, she told PEOPLE that she's been finding comfort within their son.

"Thank God I have a little piece of my husband," she said of Elvis. "Anytime I'm sad, he brightens my mood in two seconds. He looks at me with his big smile and his little teeth, and I'm instantly transported into a different mood."

The mother of one added that she can already see similarities between Elvis and his dad.

"He is calm and cool and gets along with everybody. I think that's very much Nick," she said. "We have this beautiful little boy that we created together. I love watching him grow, and I know Nick is watching him too."