Amanda Kloots Recreates Tom Cruise's Underwear Scene in Risky Business to Encourage People to Vote

The fitness instructor, who lost her husband Nick Cordero to the novel coronavirus, previously spoke out against President Donald Trump for downplaying the severity of COVID-19

Amanda Kloots is rallying fans to head to the polls!

On Thursday, the fitness instructor, 38, encouraged fans to vote in the upcoming presidential election by sharing a video of herself recreating Tom Cruise's iconic scene from Risky Business.

In the clip, Kloots slides into frame while wearing a white button-down shirt, dark sunglasses and a pair of black briefs with the words "I am a voter" emblazoned on the front. As Bob Seger's "Old Time Rock and Roll" comes on the speakers, the mother of one spins around and begins lip-syncing to the song.

"Now that I have your attention. PLEASE VOTE!" she captioned the clip.

Kloots' post comes weeks after she spoke out against President Donald Trump's "hurtful" message downplaying the severity of COVID-19 — the virus that killed her husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero, at the age of 41.

In an Instagram post on Oct. 7, Kloots called Trump, 74, a "President who brags that he survived when his people died" after the commander-in-chief told his followers not to be afraid of coronavirus.

"Is this the kind of person you want to lead our country? He had a chance to be kind, to show compassion. He had a chance to be a leader that shows a shred of empathy, decency and understanding to his people," Kloots wrote alongside a video message Trump had filmed following his hospitalization for COVID-19.

"This virus has dominated everyone’s lives," she continued. "The over 212,000 now people who died, their families, our health hero’s that work every day in the hospitals, the people that lost their jobs and the people that lost their businesses."

"Instead he brags about himself and says this virus isn’t something to be afraid of," Kloots said of Trump. "No thank you Mr. President. Your words are shameful, a dagger in the hearts of Americans. Please tell me how that makes America great again?"

Cordero died on July 5 at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he had been in the intensive care unit for more than 90 days due to complications related to the COVID-19 virus.

During his 13-week hospitalization, the Tony-nominated actor faced a series of unpredictable complications that led to septic shock and required him to have his right leg amputated.

Kloots recently told PEOPLE she's working on a memoir that will be "a beautiful tribute to Nick but also a book that hopefully inspires people to find positivity in times of hardship."

"It's a love story and memoir about losing my husband," she said. "But I hope that will help other people."

As of Thursday, there have been more than 8,378,700 cases of COVID-19 and 222,100 deaths from coronavirus-related illnesses in the United States, according to a New York Times database.