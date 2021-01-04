Amanda Kloots Opens Up About 'Finally Being Ready to Go to Therapy' 6 Months After Nick Cordero's Death

Amanda Kloots is ready to "address the trauma" six months after her husband Nick Cordero's death from coronavirus complications.

The fitness instructor and The Talk co-host, 38, opened up about her plans to seek therapy in the new year in an Instagram Story post on Sunday.

"New Years has been tough, extremely hard for me. I've cried more recently than in awhile," Kloots wrote, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I thought Christmas would be hard, this was worse."

"I think it's because when the new year comes you want a clean slate or to forget about last year, esp 2020. But, I can't forget about last year and will not be able to wipe that slate clean," she continued. "I also think I am slightly scared of what can happen in a year, how much things can change."

Kloots added, "Lastly, I think everything I went through is finally catching up to me and I am finally ready to go to therapy to address the trauma."

Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero with son Elvis Eduardo

Cordero died at age 41 in early July after spending more than three months in the intensive care unit at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for complications related to COVID-19.

During his 95 days in the hospital, in which he spent 42 of them in a medically induced coma, the Broadway star faced a series of unpredictable complications that led to septic shock and required him to have his right leg amputated.

On New Year's Eve, Kloots — who shares 1½-year-old son Elvis Eduardo with her late husband — posted a touching message on her Instagram about finding a "gift" in the "hard days."

"Find the lessons from each day so you can learn and grow," she captioned a photoshopped photo of the family of three walking away from the camera in an empty field. "What I’ve learned this year... Don't wish time away. Time is precious. Make every day count."

"Be grateful for every day here on this Earth," she added. "Be grateful for all the blessings you have. Take that family photo. Say I love you. Make the phone call. Forgive. Pray and believe. Get back up again. Take one day at a time."

In October, the mother of one opened up to PEOPLE about how their son helps her deal with her grief at the loss of Cordero.

"Thank God I have a little piece of my husband," she said of Elvis. "Anytime I'm sad, he brightens my mood in two seconds. He looks at me with his big smile and his little teeth, and I'm instantly transported into a different mood."

The AK! Fitness founder added that she can already see similarities between Elvis and his dad.

"He is calm and cool and gets along with everybody. I think that's very much Nick," she said. "We have this beautiful little boy that we created together. I love watching him grow, and I know Nick is watching him too."