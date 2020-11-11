Nick Cordero died on July 5 from coronavirus complications at the age of 41

Amanda Kloots Shares How She's Preparing for First Christmas Since Nick Cordero's Death: It 'Won't Be Easy'

Amanda Kloots is thinking about her late husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero, as she prepares for her first Christmas since his death.

On Tuesday, the fitness instructor, 38, opened up about her upcoming holiday plans as she showed off the holiday decorations she recently put up around her Los Angeles home with help from her brother, Todd.

While Kloots adores Christmas, she shared that celebrating this year's festivities "won’t be easy" without Cordero, who died on July 5 from coronavirus complications at the age of 41.

"Tonight my brother and I decorated my house with Christmas decor," she began in an Instagram post, which featured a photo of Kloots' Christmas tree. "I knew this might be a hard thing to do so I chose to make it joyful with my brother. We bought new decorations today, came home, put on Christmas music and got to it!"

"I decided not to question anything this year," Kloots continued. "I hung every sentimental ornament and all our stockings. Some of it doesn’t make any sense at all, but it’s ok."

"For me, right now, it’s ok. I think in an odd way it makes me feel like Nick is still here," she said.

The mother of one, who shares 17-month-old son Elvis Eduardo with Cordero, went on to call 2020 a "year of firsts," explaining to her followers that the "holiday season won’t be easy, especially because I love Christmas."

"I’ll miss him every step of the way," she said of her husband. "But, I will celebrate, smile and find the joy as much as I can along the way for me and for Elvis."

On her Instagram Stories, Kloots posted several videos and photos from last year's holiday celebrations. In one clip, Cordero can be seen holding son son as they decorate the Christmas tree. Another picture showed the family of three posting in matching pajamas.

The Hooray For founder ended her series of posts by highlighting some of the special ornaments around her house, including a custom-made bauble featuring Cordero's name.

"Last one on the tree. We love you baby," she wrote in the caption.

Kloots opened up to PEOPLE earlier this month about how her son has helped her deal with her grief at the loss of Cordero.

"Thank god I have a little piece of my husband," she said of Elvis. "Anytime I'm sad, he brightens my mood in two seconds. He looks at me with his big smile and his little teeth, and I'm instantly transported into a different mood."

She added that she can already see similarities between Elvis and his actor dad.

"He is calm and cool and gets along with everybody. I think that's very much Nick," the mom said. "We have this beautiful little boy that we created together. I love watching him grow, and I know Nick is watching him too."