Nick Cordero died on July 5 from coronavirus complications at the age of 41

Amanda Kloots Pays Tribute to Nick Cordero 3 Months After His Death: 'COVID Took My Husband'

Amanda Kloots is remembering her late husband Nick Cordero three months after his death.

The fitness instructor, 38, shared a heartfelt tribute on Monday in honor of the Broadway star, who died on July 5 from coronavirus complications at the age of 41.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I love you so much baby," she wrote alongside a photo of the couple on her Instagram. "It’s been three months today since you’ve passed. The 5ths will always be a bit tough for me. Not a day goes by that you aren’t thought about and missed."

"Nick passed away three months ago, but COVID took my husband April 1, which is seven months ago," Kloots, who shared 1-year-old son Elvis Eduardo with Cordero, continued. "I realized that the other day, Elvis and I lost him seven months ago. Once he went on the ventilator he never came back. It weird to think we’ve been on our own for that long already."

Image zoom Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero with son Elvis Eduardo Noam Galai/Getty Images

Kloots concluded her post by urging followers to practice precaution amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Please wear a mask," she added. "Please continue to be take this seriously."

Prior to his death, Cordero had been in the intensive care unit at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for more than 90 days due to complications related to coronavirus.

During his 13-week hospitalization, the Tony-nominated actor faced a series of unpredictable complications that led to septic shock and required him to have his right leg amputated.

Image zoom Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Kloots said in a recent interview that she wants her son to know that Cordero was a hardworking man who "never quit."

"I want our son to be curious because Nick was very curious," she told the New York Times. "I want him to know Nick struggled to make his dreams come true and he never quit."

"I want him to know his dad was a hard worker," she shared. "And I’d love for him to know about all the people that he touched, the lives that he touched, and what a good guy he was."

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cordero's Wife Amanda Kloots Tells PEOPLE: 'Words Can't Describe How Much I Will Miss Him'

The mother of one also told the publication about what would be next for the family.

"We’re heading into the fall and the holidays, so I think that will be hard," she said. "But I just try to stay happy and positive, and I’ve been doing little getaways with Elvis where we just go away for the night, just to see parts of California, and be by the water."

"I just plan on getting through these next couple months in the best way I can," Kloots added.

In support of Cordero's family, a GoFundMe page was created to raise funds for his medical bills. It has raised more than $1 million as of Monday.