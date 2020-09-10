Amanda Kloots Opens Up About Being a Single Parent After Nick Cordero's Death: 'It Is Hard'

Amanda Kloots is getting candid about her life as a single parent following the death of her husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero.

The fitness instructor, 38, opened up about her "new normal" an Instagram post on Wednesday, writing alongside a photo of herself with their 15-month-old son Elvis Eduardo, "I don't think anything can prepare you for becoming a single parent."

"On top of being a full time mom who is still breastfeeding Elvis, I'm having to run two businesses. It is hard and there are many days where I don't know how to get it all done," she continued. "Emails flood in, my phone is full of text messages and I have a little guy pulling on me to pick him up. How are you supposed to get everything done and feel like you are being a great mother too?"

Kloots went on to say that she's been leaning on others — including friends and family — for support during this trying time.

"One big lesson I’ve learned in life is that it is OK to ask for help," she shared. "I would not be standing right now if I didn’t have help! In fact, I believe it shows a sign of strength not weakness."

In addition, Kloots said she's found comfort within her new neighbors following a cross-country move from New York to Los Angeles.

"Nick wanted to move to Laurel Canyon because of the incredible community here. It's a special pocket of people who really care about togetherness and family," she explained.

"As hard as this new normal is, I'm very grateful for the community of women I have around me," Kloots added. "When women support women amazing things happen!"

Kloots post came just days after the two-month anniversary of Cordero's passing. On Saturday, the Hooray For founder posted a heartfelt tribute in honor of her late husband, who died on July 5 from coronavirus complications at the age of 41.

"You’ve been gone two months today," she wrote alongside a sweet selfie of the pair. "There isn’t a day I haven’t missed you, cried for you and wished I could go back in time."

Cordero died on July 5 at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he had been in the intensive care unit for more than 90 days due to complications related to coronavirus.

During his 13-week hospitalization, the Tony-nominated actor faced a series of unpredictable complications that led to septic shock and required him to have his right leg amputated.

In support of Cordero's family, a GoFundMe page was created to raise funds for his medical bills