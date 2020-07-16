Amanda Kloots Says a Geico Ad on Nick Cordero's PEOPLE Issue Was a 'Sign': He's Saying 'Hi Honey'
The Broadway star died on July 5 after battling coronavirus
Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots believes she found a way to connect with her late husband after he died at 41 from coronavirus complications last week. While on a walk with their 13-month old son Elvis Eduardo, Kloots, 38, asked the Broadway star to "show me a sign that you’re here," she wrote on Instagram Thursday.
When she got home, the current PEOPLE issue featuring Cordero on the cover fell off of her nightstand and landed upside down, displaying an ad on the back cover for Geico insurance. As it turns out, "Nick put two things on his vision board this year, two things," Kloots continued on Instagram. "One of them was the Geico gecko. Out of all the ads that could have been on the back of Nicks issue, THIS WAS THE AD!"
The animal "represents incredible healing and cleansing due to its regenerative powers," Kloots wrote. "The appearance of a gecko in your life means you are strong, fearless and can overcome anything!"
Kloots took this as the signifier she asked for from the actor. "I believe this was a sign from Nick!" she concluded. "It was his cheeky way of saying, 'Hi honey. I’m here still! I’m with you.'"
Cordero died on July 5 at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he had been hospitalized for over 90 days due to complications related to the novel COVID-19 virus.
During his 13-week hospitalization, the Tony-nominated star faced a series of unpredictable complications that led to septic shock, an amputated right leg and a temporary pacemaker.
In support of Cordero's family, a GoFundMe page was created to raise funds for his medical bills.
