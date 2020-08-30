"So in his honor, I recorded, learned something new and am now releasing this song," Amanda Kloots said

Amanda Kloots' Song with Late Husband Nick Cordero Will Be Released on Their Third Wedding Anniversary

Amanda Kloots helped finish her late husband Nick Cordero's musical track following his tragic death last month. Their song will be released later this week.

Kloots, 38, said on Instagram Saturday that the song, "Not Far Away," will be released on Sept. 3 on Spotify, iTunes, and Amazon in honor of her and Cordero's third wedding anniversary.

"I've been wracking my brain for weeks trying to think of what to do or where to go on this day to make it easier," the fitness instructor wrote. "I don’t think there’s an answer, the year of firsts is always hard."

As Kloots revealed last week, she teamed up with family friend and composer Rickey Minor to work on a musical track that Cordero — who died last month from coronavirus complications at the age of 41 — had started but never finished.

"I decided to write the other half to finish the lyrics and got to sing a song with Nick for THE FIRST TIME EVER!" Kloots wrote. "Even though we both sing, met in a Broadway show, we never sang together until this night. It honestly didn’t hit me until the next day when @rickeyminor came over to play me the final mix that I was singing with my husband!!!! I have to admit I’ve played the song about 100 times since then! 😂."

Kloots went on to explain that she chose to release the song on their wedding anniversary as the "'something special' I’ve been trying to figure out."

"The something that will help me get through the day a little easier," she added. "To start the day celebrating him, his music, our love."

The mother of one, who said the song is "about losing someone but also knowing that they are always with you," shared that she decided to name her and Cordero's band Love Street Lovers.

"He spent so much time recording, mixing and releasing music of which I’ll admit, I never understood," she said. "So in his honor, I recorded, learned something new and am now releasing this song. I think he’d be very proud of how it turned out"

Image zoom Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Kloots previously announced that a live recording of Cordero's last cabaret show will be released on Sept. 17 to coincide with his birthday. A tribute concert celebrating the Broadway star's life is scheduled to take place Labor Day weekend on Broadway on Demand.

Cordero died on July 5 at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he had been in the intensive care unit for more than 90 days due to complications related to coronavirus.

During his 13-week hospitalization, the Tony-nominated star faced a series of unpredictable complications that led to septic shock and required him to have his right leg amputated.

In support of Cordero's family, a GoFundMe page was created to raise funds for his medical bills.