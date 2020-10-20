Amanda Kloots Marks 1-Year Anniversary of Finding 'First Home' with Late Husband Nick Cordero

Nick Cordero and his family were getting ready to move into their new house when the Broadway star fell ill with the novel coronavirus

Amanda Kloots is remembering her late husband Nick Cordero one year after they had found their Los Angeles home.

The fitness instructor, 38, shared a sweet Instagram post to commemorate the milestone moment on Tuesday, posting a photo of the Broadway star — who died this summer from coronavirus complications at the age of 41 — with the family after they had viewed what would eventually become their "first home."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"One year ago today we found our home in Laurel Canyon. You can see the open house paper in Nicks hand," she captioned the shot, which also featured Kloots holding their son Elvis Eduardo, now 1.

"The first thing we saw when we walked in the door was a picture of Elvis Presley from Jailhouse Rock. It was a sign!" she continued. "We had found our first home. Nick was so happy, so confident that we would get this home even though we had NOTHING in place and barely enough money to get a mortgage."

Image zoom Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero with son Elvis Eduardo amanda kloots/instagram

"I’ll never forget this day and I’m incredibly grateful to Nick for being so persistent on this decision because now Elvis and I have a beautiful place to live and he is with us there every day. ❤️."

Kloots also shared several other picture taken from that day on her Instagram Stories. In the shots, the couple can be seen smiling as they take a tour around the neighborhood.

"This was exactly one year ago today. The day we found our house," Kloots wrote in the caption of one photo.

"Wish I could go back in time to this day today," she captioned another post. "One year go. Love you baby."

Image zoom Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero with son Elvis Eduardo amanda kloots/instagram

Cordero and his family were in the middle of finalizing a cross-country move from New York City to the West Coast when he fell ill with the novel coronavirus.

The actor died on July 5 at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he had been in the intensive care unit for more than 90 days due to complications related to the COVID-19 virus.

During his 13-week hospitalization, the Tony-nominated star faced a series of unpredictable complications that led to septic shock and required him to have his right leg amputated.

RELATED VIDEO: Amanda Kloots, Widow of Nick Cordero, Calls Trump ‘Disgraceful’ for Minimizing Deadly Coronavirus

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In August, Kloots opened up about moving into their new house without Cordero, sharing on her Instagram that the thought she would be "terrified but it’s oddly been comforting."