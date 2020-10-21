Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Amanda Kloots to Release Memoir, Live Your Life , About Her and Nick Cordero's Incredible Love Story

Amanda Kloots is remembering her husband Nick Cordero in an upcoming memoir that she says will be "a beautiful tribute to Nick but also a book that hopefully inspires people to find positivity in times of hardship."

The Broadway star died in July from complications of COVID-19 at 41 years of age.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The book, which she co-wrote with her younger sister, Anna, is titled Live Your Life (named after Cordero's song), and will be available June 29, 2021.

"It's a love story and memoir about losing my husband," Kloots, 38, tells PEOPLE. "But I hope that will help other people."

For more on Amanda Kloots, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE on newsstands Friday

Image zoom

In late March, Cordero was diagnosed with COVID-19 and spent 95 days in the hospital, 42 of them in a medically induced coma. He developed a lung infection and septic shock and had to have his right leg amputated. After more than three months of fighting for his life, he died on July 5.

Kloots says the book will go into detail about the time Cordero spent in the hospital but will also be filled with stories about the couple's relationship and their 16-month-old son Elvis. She adds that writing the book ended up being a very cathartic experience for her.

"I started writing every night and it was just flooding out," she says. "There were nights where I was typing and tears were falling down my face but it was an extremely therapeutic way of dealing with the grief."