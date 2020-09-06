Amanda Kloots Honors Nick Cordero 2 Months After His Death: 'There Isn't a Day I Haven't Missed You'

Nick Cordero died on July 5 from coronavirus complications at the age of 41

Amanda Kloots is remembering her late husband Nick Cordero two months after his tragic death.

The fitness instructor, 38, posted a heartfelt tribute on Saturday in honor of Cordero, who died on July 5 from coronavirus complications at the age of 41.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You’ve been gone two months today," she wrote alongside a sweet selfie of the pair. "There isn’t a day I haven’t missed you, cried for you and wished I could go back in time."

Kloots then asked her followers to join her in the public memorial for Cordero on Sunday, which will be streaming on Broadway on Demand starting at 7 p.m. EST.

"There has been so much love going into making this memorial as special as Nick was," the mother of one said. "Thank you to any and all who gave their time and talent so graciously.

Cordero's friends and family members will take part in the virtual memorial, and will share photographs, videos and treasured memories of their time with the late star, according to Playbill.

The memorial will also feature special performances from some of Cordero's castmates, who worked alongside the actor on some of his best-known shows, including A Bronx Tale, Bullets Over Broadway, The Toxic Avenger, Rock of Ages and Waitress.

Although the memorial will be available to steam for free, donations will be accepted to benefit the Save the Music Foundation.

In addition to the tribute concert, on September 17, Cordero’s Live Your Life live album will be released to coincide with what would have been the late actor’s 42nd birthday.

Image zoom Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Cordero died on July 5 at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he had been in the intensive care unit for more than 90 days due to complications related to coronavirus.

During his 13-week hospitalization, the Tony-nominated star faced a series of unpredictable complications that led to septic shock and required him to have his right leg amputated.

He is survived by Kloots, whom he wed in September 2017, and their 1-year-old son Elvis Eduardo. To support the Cordero's family, a GoFundMe page was created to raise funds for his medical bills.

Broadway on Demand is available online, through Apple and Android app stores, AppleTV, Roku, Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV.