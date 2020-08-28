Amanda Kloots Helps Complete & Sing Late Husband Nick Cordero's Unfinished Song: It Was 'Therapeutic'

"It made me feel very close to Nick, like he was with me," Amanda Kloots said on her Instagram Stories

Amanda Kloots is finishing up one of late husband Nick Cordero's incompleted projects.

The fitness instructor, 38, revealed on Wednesday that she teamed up with family friend and composer Rickey Minor to work on a musical track Cordero — who died last month from coronavirus complications at the age of 41 — had started but never finished.

"Tonight I got to work with musical legend Rickey Minor on a very special song, a Nick Cordero original," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself and Minor, 60, at a recording studio.

"Nick wrote a song about his losing and missing his father, called Not Far Away. He posted it on Instagram, but only wrote one verse and chorus," she explained. "Our friend Maddox had the idea for me to write the second verse and then sing a duet with Nick. Rickey and @lennywee helped me, added our voices together, mixed and arranged it, then added beautiful strings and chimes to create this new duet."

"This was one special night... I got to sing with Nick!" Kloots continued. "It was hard living up to my husbands vocals but I closed my eyes and pretended we were onstage singing this song together. I cried a lot, but Rickey guided me through it every step of the way."

The mother of one added that she's "so grateful" to have the song completed for her and Cordero's 16-month-old son, Elvis Eduardo.

Kloots also opened about how "therapeutic" it has been to work on the Broadway star's unfinished song, saying on her Instagram Stories, "It made me feel very close to Nick, like he was with me."

Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots

"I've had a really hard last couple of days just with the things that come along with a loved one passing," she shared, explaining how she's had to take Cordero's death certificate to different places to "prove that he's gone" in order to close his accounts.

"I've been exhausted and emotionally drained, but I've had a lot of help, which has been wonderful," she said. "Kind of doing this tonight was therapeutic."

"It was pretty special and it was really nice," she added.

Kloots previously announced that a live recording of Cordero's last cabaret show will be released on Sept. 17 to coincide with his birthday. A tribute concert celebrating the actor's life is scheduled to take place Labor Day weekend on Broadway on Demand.

Cordero died on July 5 at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he had been in the intensive care unit for more than 90 days due to complications related to coronavirus.

During his 13-week hospitalization, the Tony-nominated star faced a series of unpredictable complications that led to septic shock and required him to have his right leg amputated.

In support of Cordero's family, a GoFundMe page was created to raise funds for his medical bills.