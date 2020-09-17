Amanda Kloots Celebrates What Would've Been Husband Nick Cordero's 42nd Birthday 2 Months After His Death

Amanda Kloots is paying tribute to her late husband Nick Cordero on what would have been his 42nd birthday.

The fitness instructor, 38, honored the Broadway star — who died on July 5 from coronavirus complications at the age of 41 — in an Instagram post on Thursday, writing, "My angel in heaven is celebrating his birthday today."

"Happy 42nd Birthday baby 🎊 I bet you’re having quite the celebration up there, probably singing to everyone," Kloots said, adding that she and their 1-year-old son Elvis Eduardo "will be singing here on earth to you ❤️."

The mom of one also posted photos and a video taken during Cordero's birthday celebrations in 2019.

"It could not have been a more perfect party for him," she recalled. "He was at his favorite bar with his favorite friends in Laurel Canyon, his dream come true. Right after he blew out his candles I remember him saying, 'Come on! I’m so blessed!' "

Kloots concluded her tribute, "I love you with all my heart. Happy Birthday 😘."

In addition to Cordero's birthday, Thursday also marked the release of the actor's posthumous album, a live recording of the cabaret show he performed at New York's Feinstein's/54 Below in April 2019.

According to friend and Tony Award-winning producer Michael J. Moritz, all proceeds from the record will go toward Cordero's family.

"Nick would be absolutely thrilled to hear this news," Kloots said in July when announcing the album's release date. "I’ve never seen my husband work so hard on something and be so nervous to perform. I was so proud of him and absolutely loved watching him onstage these two nights. He created this show from scratch, choosing songs to tell a story ... his story."

Prior to his death, Cordero had been in the intensive care unit at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for more than 90 days due to complications related to coronavirus.

During his 13-week hospitalization, the Tony-nominated actor faced a series of unpredictable complications that led to septic shock and required him to have his right leg amputated.

Recently, Kloots reflected on how much her life has changed in recent months. In an Instagram post celebrating the one-year anniversary of the family's move to California, she wrote, "We were so excited for this new adventure. We had arrived in LA the day before his birthday and thought what a way to kick off your 41st year."⠀

"I’ve done this my whole life- I think 'one year ago' or '6 months ago' ... I’m finding that I do it even more now because I can’t believe how much can and has changed in just one year," Kloots said. "Everything is completely different. My life is so different. Elvis has grown so much and is completely different."

"Please wear a mask. Please make smart and safe decisions," she added. "Hug your loved ones close and don’t take one day for granted."