'Almost Famous' Musical Will Close After 3-Month Run on Broadway

Almost Famous, the Broadway musical adapted from the film of the same name, will play its final performance on Jan. 8 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre

By Melissa Montoya
Published on December 19, 2022 10:11 PM
The Company of ALMOST FAMOUS. Photo by Matt Murphy
Photo: Matt Murphy

Almost Famous, the Broadway musical based on the film of the same name, will close in January.

Written by Cameron Crowe — the writer and director, 65, of the 2000 film — Almost Famous is loosely based on his life as a teenage journalist writing for Rolling Stone. The story follows a young William Miller as he travels with the fictional band Stillwater for his story on the rock stars.

The musical will play its final performance on Jan. 8, just three months after it began performances in October at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. At the time of closing, it will have played 30 preview performances and 77 performances, according to producers Lia Vollack and Michael Cassel.

In a statement, Vollack and Cassel said, "Almost Famous, like the music it celebrates, will endure. We look forward to the release of the cast recording on March 17, and to the many productions in communities across the country and world, for years to come."

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Neal Preston/Dreamworks Llc/Kobal/Shutterstock (5881079f) Patrick Fugit, Kate Hudson Almost Famous - 2000 Director: Cameron Crowe Dreamworks Llc USA Scene Still Comedy/Drama Presque célèbre
Neal Preston/Dreamworks Llc/Kobal/Shutterstock

Directed by Jeremy Herrin with choreography by Sarah O'Gleby, the production stars Chris Wood (Russell Hammond), Anika Larsen (Elaine Miller), Solea Pfeiffer (Penny Lane), Drew Gehling (Jeff Bebe), Rob Colletti (Lester Bangs/Red Dog/Bonham) and Casey Likes (William Miller).

The cast also includes Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Claire Kwon, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Kevin Trinio Perdido, Andrew Poston, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters and Matthew C. Yee.

Almost Famous features music and co-lyrics by Tom Kitt, who told PEOPLE earlier this year that the developmental process of the show has "been a joy."

"[Writer-director Cameron Crowe] is just the sweetest, most kind human being, and full of inspiration," said Kitt. "That story is obviously a personal one for him, so I feel incredibly honored to get to tell that story with him."

The musical had its out-of-town world premiere at the Old Globe in San Diego, California, in 2019.

This is not the first Broadway production of the new season to announce closing in recent days. KPOP played its final Broadway performance on Dec. 11 at Circle in the Square Theatre, and Ain't No Mo' is scheduled to close Dec. 23 at the Belasco Theatre.

