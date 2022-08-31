'Almost Famous' Broadway Musical Begins Rehearsals Ahead of Fall Opening — See the Photos

Almost Famous has officially begun rehearsals!

The upcoming Broadway musical based on Cameron Crowe's beloved 2000 film of the same name is set to open on Nov. 3 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, with preview performances starting Oct. 3.

In photos obtained by PEOPLE, stars of the musical — which include Chris Wood, Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti and newcomer Casey Likes — are seen attending rehearsals for the upcoming highly anticipated production.

Almost Famous the musical had its out-of-town world premiere at the Old Globe in San Diego, California, in 2019.

Tom Kitt composed the score, with the original film's writer/director Crowe, 65, penning the stage show's book and lyrics. Almost Famous is produced by Lia Vollack and Michael Cassel.

Almost Famous rehearsals. Krista Schlueter

Almost Famous, which won Crowe an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, is loosely based on his life as a teenage journalist for Rolling Stone.

The film follows a young William Miller (Patrick Fugit) as he hits the road with the fictional band Stillwater for his story on the group of rock stars.

"I think fans can expect the beautiful sensibility of Cameron, the way he sees the world. There's just a glorious poetry to his writing, and the energy of that time period and the music," Kitt told PEOPLE in May, adding that the rehearsal room is "inspiring" and that he thinks the stage show "will feel that way too."

The composer also explained that those behind the production were "able to do some development work" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cameron Crowe and Tom Kitt. Krista Schuelter

"It's doing what I certainly always want to with adaptations with that — it's a new thing, but also for fans of the film, you will recognize [the film in] the musical," Kitt continued. "But it feels like we have found the way that it sings anew."

He also praised Crowe as "just the sweetest, most kind human being, and full of inspiration."

"That story is obviously a personal one for him, so I feel incredibly honored to get to tell that story with him," Kitt told PEOPLE.

Tickets for Almost Famous are currently on sale in person at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, as well as online at telecharge.com or over the phone at (800) 447-7400.