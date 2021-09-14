Broadway is opening for the first time since March 2020

All the Broadway Shows Opening or Returning as N.Y.C. Theaters Reopen Their Doors

Broadway is back!

A year and a half after the COVID-19 health crisis suddenly shut down New York City's vibrant theater district, Broadway shows are slowly starting to raise their curtains again.

The first to return was the Sara Bareilles-led Waitress, which opened on Sept. 2 to an elated crowd. The show also took the chance to honor former cast member Nick Cordero, who died last July after suffering form complications of COVID.

Next up are Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit Hamilton, longtime Disney musical The Lion King and Broadway staples Wicked and Chicago.

All shows are being played for fully vaccinated crowds and masks are required to attend.

"When you think of New York City...it's the capital of arts and culture," Mayor Bill de Blasio said, according to a local news outlet. "People love Broadway. When Broadway is up and running, it says so much about New York City. And tonight, a lot of Broadway is coming back...You can feel the life of the city coming back."

Six, a musical still in previews when it was forced to shut down, will resume performances on September 17 before officially opening on October 3.

Another returning musical is the Tony-winning Come from Away, which tells a heartwarming story in the aftermath of 9/11.

Fans of the Royals will also be able to catch the Princess Diana musical, aptly titled Diana, when it premieres later this season on November 17.

See below for every Broadway show opening this month.