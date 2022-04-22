Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Make First Joint Red Carpet Appearance Since Rust Shooting at Broadway Opening

The couple posed for photos at the opening night of Broadway's Hangmen in New York City on Thursday

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 21: Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attend the opening night of "Hangmen" on Broadway at Golden Theatre on April 21, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria spent a night at the theater.

The couple made their first red carpet appearance since the accidental Rust shooting last October — in which cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed — at the John Golden Theatre for the opening-night performance of Martin McDonagh's play Hangmen.

The actor, 64, and his wife, 38, have been seen out and about in New York with their children in the months since the fatal accident, and the Boss Baby star was seen on the set of a pair of Christmas films in Italy earlier this year.

And while Baldwin posed on the arrivals line of a charity event where he also spoke in December, Thursday's opening night marks the first time the couple has walked a carpet together since the tragedy.

Last month, it was reported that Baldwin wanted the cast and crew on the Western film Rust to complete filming after the fatal on-set incident, as a way to honor late cinematographer Hutchins, according to court filings.

On Oct. 21, 2021, the 42-year-old cinematographer was shot and killed on the New Mexico set of the film when the gun Baldwin was holding mistakenly discharged, shooting Hutchins as well as director Joel Souza, who survived his injuries.

Baldwin's legal team said in an arbitration filing against the film's other producers, obtained by The New York Times in March, that the actor tried to encourage the Rust cast and crew to complete the movie during the weeks following Hutchins' death.

He reportedly made a plan to support her husband Matthew Hutchins and their son, 9, through the movie profits and an insurance payout, the news outlet reported at the time.

The filing comes after Baldwin was sued by Matthew in February for the wrongful death of his wife. There are also other pending lawsuits aimed at the producers of the film for allegedly cutting corners and forgoing safety measures while making the movie.

In the months since the shooting, Hilaria has repeatedly supported her husband in public with heartfelt social media posts, including one for his 64th birthday earlier this month in which she said she would marry him "a million times" over.

The two are also expecting their seventh child together.