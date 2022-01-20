Alan Cumming will host the star-studded virtual performance of mentalist Jason Suran's show Reconnected on Jan. 29

Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron and More Will Have Their Minds Read Live on Zoom

Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron and other stars are ready to have their minds read — and completely blown — during mentalist Jason Suran's upcoming virtual presentation of his show, Reconnected.

Cumming, 56, will host the star-studded Zoom event scheduled for Jan. 29, which is set to also include Anderson Cooper, Brooke Shields, Sienna Miller, Ann Harada and more to be announced.

The virtual show will benefit Trinity's Services and Food for the Homeless, a soup kitchen located in New York City's East Village.

"Although this show happens on Zoom — believe me it is an AMAZING piece of theatre — I don't think I will ever gasp louder or more often than I do during Jason's show!" said Cumming, who won a Tony Award for Best Actor in 1998 for his performance in Cabaret.

Reconnected promises "60 minutes of jaw-dropping psychological illusions" and features "sophisticated acts of mind-reading and deception designed to astonish even those who think they've seen it all."

"Initially the plan was to put on a live fundraiser here in New York. Unfortunately, Omicron had other ideas," Suran said.

Added Suran: "But that's the wonderful thing about virtual theatre — not only can we still put up a show to support this wonderful charity, but now we can bring in more people from all over the world who might never have even had a chance to attend or donate."