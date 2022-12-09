'Ain't No Mo'': Lee Daniels and Gabrielle Union Attend Broadway Show on Opening Night (Photos)

The highly anticipated comedy — written by Jordan E. Cooper, the youngest American playwright in Broadway history — had its opening night at the Belasco Theater last week

"Ain't No No"
The wait for Ain't No Mo' is no more.

The highly anticipated show officially opened on Broadway last Thursday at the Belasco Theater.

From the pen of 27-year-old Jordan E. Cooper — the youngest American playwright in Broadway's centuries-long history — comes this highly anticipated dark comedy, which turns racist taunt "go back to Africa" on its head with surprising and provocative results.

A combination of satire, drag and sketch comedy hosted by Cooper himself as character Peaches, the show marks Lee Daniels' first Broadway credit. The Empire creator co-produced Ain't No Mo' along with RuPaul, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, and the acclaimed show is directed by Broadway first-timer Stevie Walker-Webb.

The show's cast also features the talent of Fedna Jacquet, Marchánt Davis, Shannon Matesky, Ebony Marshall-Oliver, and Crystal Lucas-Perry. Variety's rave review of Ain't No Mo' called the ensemble a "dynamite cast of six," and the production itself "a daring and uproarious feat of performance that is thrillingly alive to the moment."

"Explosive as a hand grenade of laughing gas, it's heady and hysterical and fearlessly provocative," the review says. "Its keen observations about race as both social construction and lived reality crackle like a lit fuse."

Equally impressed by the "biting" play is The New York Times. The outlet's review says it "starts with the kind of roof-raising scene most writers would have stashed away for a big bang of a finale."

"It is confident in its voice, in its beliefs, in its artistry, in its wicked humor and angry pain — or pain-laden anger," the review says.

The Times also lauded the work of costume designer Emilio Sosa and wig designer Mia M. Neal. Scott Pask, Adam Honoré, Jonathan Deans and Taylor Williams round out the Ain't No Mo' design team, with Wagner Johnson Productions serving as executive producers and general management.

Ain't No Mo' is showing at the Belasco Theater.

