Adam Brace, British Playwright and Director, Dies at 43 — Just Weeks Before His Broadway Debut 

Brace was due to make his Broadway debut this summer with Just For Us, starring his longtime collaborator Alex Edelman

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 3, 2023 07:57 AM
Adam Brace Photos: Alex Edelman's JUST FOR US Celebrates Opening Night
Adam Brace. Photo: Broadway World/Shutterstock

British playwright and director Adam Brace has died. He was 43.

Soho Theatre, where Brace was an associate director, revealed the sad news in a statement on Tuesday. "It is with deep sadness we announce that our much-loved friend, colleague and client Adam Brace died on Saturday 29th April," the statement read.

"He will be missed by his many friends, colleagues and collaborators. Our thoughts and love are with them, and particularly his partner Becca, his mum and step-dad Nikki and Nigel, and his brothers Tim and Alex. Adam was 43 and died after a short illness."

Brace was due to make his Broadway debut this summer with Just For Us, starring his longtime collaborator Alex Edelman. The one-man show is written and performed by Edelman and was directed by Brace.

Paying tribute to Brace on Twitter, Edelman shared a series of heartfelt tweets alongside pictures and videos of the pair.

"Adam Brace passed away on Saturday at the ludicrously unfair age of 43," Edelman began. "He was my closest collaborator for more than a decade, but more importantly, he was one of my closest friends. I don't feel ready to acknowledge the magnitude of this loss, but I already feel it."

"Adam directed every one of my solo shows - all three of which were conceived over beers with him on the same street in London - including JUST FOR US. Adam's laugh was distinctive and deep and my favorite sound. I sought it out again and again."

He continued, "I was lucky to spend so much time with him, especially over the last year and a half, and I am distraught at the prospect of doing the show without him on Broadway. If I'm being honest, I'm not sure what kind of performer - and person - I'm going be without him."

In another tweet, Edelman simply said he was "bereft."

News of Brace's death comes less than a month after the announcement that his and Edelman's show was heading to Broadway.

Alex Edelman, Adam Brace Photos: Alex Edelman's JUST FOR US Celebrates Opening Night
Alex Edelman and Adam Brace. Broadway World/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Just For Us will open on Broadway this summer, with preview performances starting on June 22 at the Hudson Theater. The show's opening night is scheduled for June 26, with the production set to run until Aug. 19.

Edelman — who has appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Late Night with Seth Meyers and Conan O'Brien — has previously performed his one-man show on London's West End, as well as Off Broadway at the Greenwich House Theater, Soho Playhouse and Cherry Lane Theatre in New York.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 09: Jessica Chastain attends the opening night of "A Doll's House" at Hudson Theatre on March 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Jessica Chastain Reacts to First Tony Nomination for 'A Doll's House': 'It Is a Dream Come True'
Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber with His Son Nicholas Lloyd Webber; John Riddle, Laird Mackintosh and Emilie Kouatchou at the closing performance of "Phantom of the Opera"
Andrew Lloyd Webber Dedicates Final 'Phantom of the Opera' Broadway Performance to Late Son Nick
Jessica Chastain poses at the opening night of The Jamie Lloyd Company's production of "A Doll's House" on Broadway at The Hudson Theater on March 9, 2023 in New York City.
Jessica Chastain on Why She Declined to Sign Fan's 'Evelyn Hugo' Novel: 'Don't Read Too Much Into' It
Harry Belafonte Sidney Poitier
Inside Harry Belafonte and Sidney Poitier's Lifelong Friendship: Pair Were 'Closer Than Brothers'
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 11: Dame Edna Everage hosts high tea ahead of her My Gorgeous Life national tour on September 11, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)
Barry Humphries, Dame Edna Everage Creator and Comedian, Dead at 89
Olivia Holt and Kimberly Marable Olivia Holt Makes Her Broadway Debut in 'Chicago'
'Cruel Summer' Star Olivia Holt Makes Broadway Debut in 'Chicago' — See Her Take Her First Bow!
Nicholas Lloyd Webber
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Son Nicholas Dead from Stomach Cancer at 43: 'We Are All Totally Bereft'
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 10: Andrew Lloyd Webber, winner of the award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre, poses in the 72nd Annual Tony Awards Media Room at 3 West Club on June 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Reveals His Eldest Son Nicholas Is 'Critically Ill' with Stomach Cancer
Harry Bouvy and Sean Allan Krill from the red carpet at PARADE’s Opening Night.
In Broadway's 'Parade,' Two Husbands Share the Stage — and One Even Understudies the Other
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Actress Lea Michele attends Cinq à Sept Spring/Summer 2022 New York Fashion Week Show on September 08, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Cinq à Sept)
Lea Michele Reunites with 'Ragtime' Cast for 25th Anniversary Concert: 'I've Never Cried So Hard'
Dancin' Theatre Portraits
Meet the 22 Sexy Stars of Broadway's 'Dancin',' Recreating the Signature Style of Bob Fosse
First Look at Rehearsals for Upcoming Broadway Revival of Bob Fosse's Dancin'. credited to Julieta Cervantes
See an Exclusive First Look at Rehearsals for Upcoming Broadway Revival of 'Bob Fosse's Dancin''
Jeff BECK; Posed studio portrait of Jeff Beck with Fender Telecaster guitar (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns); Lisa Marie Presley poses at the Wonderwall portrait studio during the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Wonderwall); Tatjana Patitz walks the runway during the Chanel Haute Couture show as part of Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 1992-1993 in January, 1992 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Paying Tribute to the Celebrities Who Have Died in 2023
ELIJAH RHEA JOHNSON TO MAKE HIS BROADWAY DEBUT AS MICHAEL JACKSON IN MJ
Broadway's New Michael Jackson Revealed as 'MJ' Musical Cast Celebrates 1 Year — See the Photos
LIFE OF PI - Hiran Abeysekera, Richard Parker (Fred Davis, Scarlet Wildeernik, Andrew Wilson) - by Matthew Murphy & Evan Zimmerman for Murphy Made  Life Of Pi on Broadway Where was the image taken - Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street When was the image taken – Wednesday, March 8 Who took the photograph – Matthew Murphy & Evan Zimmerman for Murphy Made Full credit line – LIFE OF PI on Broadway – Photo by Murphy Made Source contact information: Name: Wayne Wolfe Phone:347-244-0694 E-mail: wayne@polkandco.com Image sent by: Wayne Wolfe
See an Exclusive First Look at Broadway's 'Life of Pi' as Writer Raves She 'Never Imagined This'
A Doll’s House cast in rehearsal Where was the image taken – Rehearsal room for A Doll’s House When was the image taken – January 2023 Who took the photograph – Emilio Madrid Full credit line – Photos by Emilio Madrid https://www.dropbox.com/sh/al5hk9rhn9iqb29/AADRKqjfdMxePVYJNmN9GNh7a?dl=0
See an Exclusive First Look at Jessica Chastain in Rehearsals for Broadway's 'A Doll's House'