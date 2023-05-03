Adam Brace, British Playwright and Director, Dies at 43 — Just Weeks Before His Broadway Debut 

British playwright and director Adam Brace has died. He was 43.

Soho Theatre, where Brace was an associate director, revealed the sad news in a statement on Tuesday. "It is with deep sadness we announce that our much-loved friend, colleague and client Adam Brace died on Saturday 29th April," the statement read.

"He will be missed by his many friends, colleagues and collaborators. Our thoughts and love are with them, and particularly his partner Becca, his mum and step-dad Nikki and Nigel, and his brothers Tim and Alex. Adam was 43 and died after a short illness."

Brace was due to make his Broadway debut this summer with Just For Us, starring his longtime collaborator Alex Edelman. The one-man show is written and performed by Edelman and was directed by Brace.

Paying tribute to Brace on Twitter, Edelman shared a series of heartfelt tweets alongside pictures and videos of the pair.

"Adam Brace passed away on Saturday at the ludicrously unfair age of 43," Edelman began. "He was my closest collaborator for more than a decade, but more importantly, he was one of my closest friends. I don't feel ready to acknowledge the magnitude of this loss, but I already feel it."

"Adam directed every one of my solo shows - all three of which were conceived over beers with him on the same street in London - including JUST FOR US. Adam's laugh was distinctive and deep and my favorite sound. I sought it out again and again."

He continued, "I was lucky to spend so much time with him, especially over the last year and a half, and I am distraught at the prospect of doing the show without him on Broadway. If I'm being honest, I'm not sure what kind of performer - and person - I'm going be without him."

In another tweet, Edelman simply said he was "bereft."

News of Brace's death comes less than a month after the announcement that his and Edelman's show was heading to Broadway.

Alex Edelman and Adam Brace. Broadway World/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Just For Us will open on Broadway this summer, with preview performances starting on June 22 at the Hudson Theater. The show's opening night is scheduled for June 26, with the production set to run until Aug. 19.

Edelman — who has appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Late Night with Seth Meyers and Conan O'Brien — has previously performed his one-man show on London's West End, as well as Off Broadway at the Greenwich House Theater, Soho Playhouse and Cherry Lane Theatre in New York.