Actor McKinley Belcher III Marries Blake Fox in a Intimate Black-Tie Wedding: 'It Means Everything'

McKinley Belcher III has said "I do!"

The Broadway actor, 38, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Blake Fox in an intimate, black-tie affair in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The ceremony took place at the Antique Loft, a 4000 square foot rooftop in downtown Hoboken, the same day they celebrated their 4-year anniversary after connecting on Instagram in the latter part of 2018.

"It means everything!" raved Belcher in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE shortly before his wedding to Fox that featured candles with whites and cremes, white roses, and baby's breath across the panoramic, oceanfront view.

"We've grown so much together, I've longed for the moment where we get to commit to each other, celebrate our love in front of our friends and family. The love we've found is a singular thing, that I dreamt and hoped I'd find in the right partner," he continued.

For the ceremony, Belcher wore a chocolate and black Lazio tuxedo, a black bowtie and matching shoes, and a white button-down shirt. Fox wore similar attire, matching his groom's wedding style in a white tux shirt, black bow tie, and black tuxedo shows paired with his black Lazio tuxedo.

Roberto Araujo

Belcher told PEOPLE that the ceremony's location was the perfect one for them to exchange their self-written vows, adding, "We complete each other and make the other better, so shouting our love literally from a rooftop across the Hudson is our love-centered revolutionary act to claim space for all the people like us who need to know that this kind of love is possible, beautiful and that we are worthy."

The couple's wedding was made special by Belcher's Death of a Salesman co-star Andre De Shields, who served as the ceremony's marriage officiant.

Belcher explained that his co-star was the perfect choice for the job because "he has worked proudly and prominently to chart a path that we get to follow toward being our full selves and choosing who we want to be together with no limitations."

Including his nephew, Jeremy Belcher, as ring bearer was also one of the biggest things about the day that Belcher looked forward to and enjoyed seeing, explaining that he was proud that his nephew was "a central part" of the couple building their next chapter together.

Roberto Araujo

After the big moment, guests enjoyed a menu that consisted of a choice between a coal-fired chicken with au jus gravy and roasted salmon with lemon preserve & an herb vinaigrette. The plates were accompanied by roasted root vegetables and smashed golds with garlic chili.

Before partaking in the night's main course, guests were given a pumpkin ravioli with brown butter as the starter. They enjoyed hors d'oeuvres that included meatballs, crab cakes with chili aioli, and a tomato crostini.

Being that Belcher ended his role on the limited engagement run of Death of a Salesman on Jan 15, he told PEOPLE that their honeymoon would take place after he returns from working on his next project, a Netflix film, in Budapest.

"This summer after I finish this new Netflix project and an indie film with director Alan Brown, we'll take a Caribbean cruise, followed by a leisurely tour through Europe," he said.