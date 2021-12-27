"He was kindness personified. So funny and supportive. A true triple threat whose heart was as big as his incredible career," said actor Tony Yazbeck

Acclaimed Actor Harvey Evans Dies At 80: 'He Was Dearly Loved By The Broadway Community'

Harvey Evans, an acclaimed actor, singer and dancer, widely known for snagging roles in major broadway productions, died on Christmas Eve. He was 80.

According to the Associated Press, the death was announced by Broadway actor Lawrence Leritz who was a friend of Evans. Leritz stated he died at the Actors Fund Home in Englewood, New Jersey.

"He was dearly loved by the Broadway community. Very kind, embracing, funny and always had a smile on his face. I can't ever remember not being hugged by this loving man," Leritz said per the AP.

Some of the more iconic Broadway productions he starred in include Anyone Can Whistle, West Side Story, Follies, Hello, Dolly! and Gypsy.

Following his death tributes started to pour in for the beloved actor on Twitter.

"Really hard to put into words what Harvey Evans meant to me," said Tony Award-nominated actor, singer and dancer, Tony Yazbeck, on Twitter. "He was kindness personified. So funny and supportive. He came to every show I ever did and inspired me to keep going! A true triple threat [whose] heart was as big as his incredible career."

Popular dancer, singer and actor Bebe Neuwirth also remembered the star with a heartfelt post.

"R.I.P Harvey Evans. One of the kindest, most delightful, loveliest gentlemen I've ever had the blessing to know," wrote Neuwirth on Twitter.

Novelist and playwright Paul Rudnick also reflected on Evans' legacy with a series of photos from his career and praised him as a "broadway legend."

"RIP Harvey Evans, a Broadway legend. He appeared in the original productions of West Side Story, Gypsy, Hello Dolly, Anyone Can Whistle and many more. Here he is in Follies and onscreen with Amy Adams in Enchanted. A great singer, dancer and human being: he's why we love musicals," he wrote.

Evans was originally born as Harvey Hohnecker and grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio where his dreams of starring in Broadway productions first started.