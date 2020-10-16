Moulin Rouge's Aaron Tveit Won't Automatically Win Tony Despite Being Sole Nominee in His Category

The actor is currently nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical at the 2020 Tony Awards

Aaron Tveit's 2020 Tony win isn't guaranteed just yet.

Despite being the only actor nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical for Moulin Rouge! The Musical at this year's Tony Awards, the 36-year-old performer isn't in the clear to net the coveted prize.

According to the Tony Award's rules from the 2018 to 2019 theater season, "If the Tony Awards Nominating Committee has determined that there is only one nominee in a category ... such category shall be submitted to the Tony Voters which may, by the affirmative vote of sixty percent of the total ballots cast, grant an Award in that category," the rules state.

Simply put, this means that if less than 60% of the 800 Tony Award voters don't vote for the longtime theater vet, the category won't have a winner.

Image zoom Aaron Tveit Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Tveit — whose Broadway credits include Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal, Wicked and Hair­spray — was nominated for his role as the male lead in the stage adaptation of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, which is based on Baz Luhrmann's 2001 film of the same name.

When nominations were announced on Thursday, Moulin Rouge! The Musical was revealed as one of the most-nominated productions of the current season, with a total of 14 nominations.

According to Today, the other actor that was eligible for a nomination in the acting category was Chris McCarrell, who starred in the stage adaptation of The Lightning Thief, which was not nominated for any Tonys.

The outlet adds that the last time that a singular show or performer was nominated in any category was back in 1995 when Sunset Boulevard was the only show nominated for Best Book of a Musical, as well as Best Original Score Written for the Theatre.

Image zoom Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo in Moulin Rouge! The Musical Matthew Murphy 2019

The 2020 Tony Awards were slated to air live on June 7 from Radio City Music Hall in New York City before it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic by the show presenters The American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League, in coordination with broadcast partner CBS.

While the rescheduled date for the 2020 Tony Awards has yet to be announced, the ceremony is expected to be held remotely later this year.

Broadway has been dark since March 12, when New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and the Broadway League initially shut the theaters to help stop the spread of the global pandemic.