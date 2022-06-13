The 2022 Tony Awards: All the Best Moments From Broadway's Biggest Night
From star-studded audience participation to a touching tribute in honor of the late Stephen Sondheim, here are all the must-see moments from the 2022 Tony Awards
Darren Criss and Julianne Hough Host 'Act One' of the Tonys
Darren Criss and Julianne Hough dazzled on stage as the hosts of Act One of the Tonys on Paramount+. The pair performed a rousing opening number — written by Criss — that made sure to "Set the Stage."
Ariana DeBose Opens the Show to 'A Round of Applause'
For her very first time hosting the Tony Awards, the Oscar-winning West Side Story actress honored Broadway's best and brightest with a mash-up medley of songs from musicals like Chicago, Hamilton, West Side Story and more.
The song offered a 'Round of Applause' to everyone from theater fans to swings and understudies. DeBose was honored with her own standing ovation following her performance.
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Perform
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster took to the stage with the cast of The Music Man, tap dancing during an energetic rendition of the show's "76 Trombones" finale.
Paris and Prince Jackson Introduce a Performance from MJ: The Musical
Paris and Prince Jackson were at the 2022 Tony Awards to support MJ: The Musical, the Broadway musical based on their late father Michael Jackson.
The siblings introduced a performance of "Smooth Criminal" from the show, led by Tony-winner Myles Frost.
Ariana DeBose and Sam Rockwell
Ariana DeBose didn't need to go far when looking for someone to help her demonstrate some Bob Fosse moves. Sam Rockwell, who played the iconic choreographer in Fosse/Verdon, was ready and willing to get up out of his seat to dance with the evening's host!
Billy Crystal Gets the Audience Involved
Billy Crystal showed off a new skill of his: "Yiddish scatting." The Mr. Saturday Night star got the audience involved in his Tonys performance, handing the mic to stars like Samuel L. Jackson and Lin Manuel Miranda in the process.
Ariana DeBose Got the Audience Involved
While performing a number aptly titled "In the Audience," DeBose sang about the beauty of stars going from the stage to the audience. The number gave her a chance to sidle up to none other than Andrew Garfield.
A Touching Sondheim Tribute
Lin-Manuel Miranda introduced a touching tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim, who died in November 2021 at the age of 91. Tony Award-winner Bernadette Peters, a longtime Sondheim muse, sang a touching rendition of "Children Will Listen" from Into the Woods in honor of the late songwriting giant.
The Cast of Spring Awakening Reunites
Lea Michele, Jonathan Groff, Skylar Astin and the original cast of Spring Awakening returned to the Tonys stage 15 years after winning best musical to sing an emotional version of "Touch Me."
Joaquina Kalukango Delivers a Powerful Performance
Joaquina Kalukango took home the Tony for lead actress in a musical for her role as Nelly O'Brien in Paradise Square — and after seeing her sing "Let It Burn" earlier in the evening, her win was no surprise! The actress delivered an emotional and powerful performance that had the audience on their feet in a standing ovation.