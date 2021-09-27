Ruthie Ann Miles Makes Tony Awards Appearance After Welcoming Daughter and Recent Family Tragedy

Ruthie Ann Miles previously won a Tony Award for the Broadway revival of The King and I

Ruthie Ann Miles made a glorious return to the Tony Awards stage.

The actress, who won the best featured actress in a musical Tony in 2015 for her performance as Lady Thiang in the Broadway revival of The King and I, was on hand to present a special award at the 74th annual Tony Awards.

The 38-year-old wore a traditional Korean hanbok onstage at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre while honoring the cast of David Byrne's American Utopia.

Miles suffered a family tragedy in 2018 when her 5-year-old daughter Abigail Joy was struck and killed by a driver in Brooklyn, New York, in March 2018.

Miles, who was seven months pregnant at the time of the accident with a baby girl she planned to name Sophia Rosemary, sustained injuries herself. Two months later, she suffered a miscarriage.

The driver, who later died by suicide, also struck and killed 1-year-old Joshua Lew and injured his mother, Miles' friend Lauren.

Following the accident, Miles retreated from public life to grieve privately. She later reprised her role as Lady Thiang in the London production of The King and I and joined the cast of the CBS legal drama All Rise, playing Sherri Kansky.

Miles revealed she was pregnant again in March 2020, thanking fans and friends for their kindness throughout the years.

"Thank you especially to the many of you who supported us in the aftermath of the crash, continually lifted us up in prayer, doused us with love, encouraged us, let us be and grieve these two years, and now rejoice with us in this new life," Miles wrote on Instagram at the time.

"We know Abigail Joy and Sophia would have loved being big sisters and are loving watching their family grow," she added, signing the note, "Love, Jonathan and Ruthie Ann."

In April 2020, she and her husband Jonathan Blumenstein announced the birth of their third child, a daughter named Hope Elizabeth. "Welcome to the world, Baby Hope Elizabeth!" Miles shared on Instagram last year.

At the time of Miles' accident in 2018, a source told PEOPLE that the actress was "a wonderful mother" who "always put Abigail first and was really dedicated to spending time together," adding, "The two had a very tight bond. They were inseparable."

To get through the difficult time, Miles and her husband leaned on one another.

"Everyone in her life is rallying around Ruthie, as we have since the accident, but both she and Jonathan are really holding one another up through this," a friend of Miles told PEOPLE in May 2018. "They're deep in the grieving process."