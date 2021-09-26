Tony Awards 2021 — a Complete List of Winners

The postponed awards show honors achievements in the 2019-2020 Broadway season, which was halted during the shutdown due to the COVID pandemic

By Benjamin VanHoose
September 26, 2021 07:07 PM
Credit: Matthew Murphy (2); Manuel Harlan

It's time to celebrate theater!

The 74th annual Tony Awards are airing live Sunday night on CBS and Paramount+ with host Audra McDonald, recognizing outstanding work from the 2019-2020 season — the season that was shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill musical earned the most nominations with 15 total, followed by adaptation Moulin Rouge! The Musical with 14. Highly acclaimed Slave Play and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical both scored 12 nods.

Check back here for updates throughout the broadcast as the winners are revealed.

Best Play

Grand Horizons
The Inheritance
Sea Wall/A Life
Slave Play
The Sound Inside

Best Musical

Jagged Little Pill
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Best Revival of a Play

Betrayal
Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
A Soldier's Play

Best Book of a Musical

Jagged Little Pill - Diablo Cody
Moulin Rouge! The Musical - John Logan
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical - Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

A Christmas Carol - Music: Christopher Nightingale
The Inheritance - Music: Paul Englishby
The Rose Tattoo - Music: Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb
Slave Play - Music: Lindsay Jones
The Sound Inside - Music: Daniel Kluger

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Ian Barford, Linda Vista
Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance
Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life
Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal
Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life
Blair Underwood, A Soldier's Play

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Joaquina Kalukango, Slave Play
Laura Linney, My Name is Lucy Barton
Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill
Adrienne Warren, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Play
James Cusati-Moyer, Slave Play
David Alan Grier, A Soldier's Play
John Benjamin Hickey, The Inheritance
Paul Hilton, The Inheritance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Jane Alexander, Grand Horizons
Chalia La Tour, Slave Play
Annie McNamara, Slave Play
Lois Smith, The Inheritance
Cora Vander Broek, Linda Vista

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Derek Klena, Jagged Little Pill
Sean Allan Krill, Jagged Little Pill
Sahr Ngaujah, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Daniel J. Watts, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kathryn Gallagher, Jagged Little Pill
Celia Rose Gooding, Jagged Little Pill
Robyn Hurder, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill
Myra Lucretia Taylor, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Bob Crowley, The Inheritance
Soutra Gilmour, Betrayal
Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol
Derek McLane, A Soldier's Play
Clint Ramos, Slave Play

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon, Jagged Little Pill
Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Best Costume Design of a Play

Dede Ayite, Slave Play
Dede Ayite, A Soldier's Play
Bob Crowley, The Inheritance
Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol
Clint Ramos, The Rose Tattoo

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Emily Rebholz, Jagged Little Pill
Mark Thompson, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Jiyoun Chang, Slave Play
Jon Clark, The Inheritance
Heather Gilbert, The Sound Inside
Allen Lee Hughes, A Soldier's Play
Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Bruno Poet, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Justin Townsend, Jagged Little Pill
Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Sound Design of a Play

Paul Arditti & Christopher Reid, The Inheritance
Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol
Lindsay Jones, Slave Play
Daniel Kluger, Sea Wall/A Life
Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Jonathan Deans, Jagged Little Pill
Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Nevin Steinberg, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Best Direction of a Play

David Cromer, The Sound Inside
Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance
Kenny Leon, A Soldier's Play
Jamie Lloyd, Betrayal
Robert O'Hara, Slave Play

Best Direction of a Musical

Phyllida Lloyd, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill
Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Choreography

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Jagged Little Pill
Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Anthony Van Laast, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Best Orchestrations

Tom Kitt, Jagged Little Pill
Justin Levine, with Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen and Matt Stine, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Ethan Popp, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre

Graciela Daniele

Special Tony Awards

The Broadway Advocacy Coalition
David Byrne's American Utopia
Freestyle Love Supreme

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Julie Halston

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre

Fred Gallo
Irene Gandy
Beverly Jenkins
New Federal Theatre, Woodie King Jr., Founder

