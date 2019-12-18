Theater

The Inheritance's Andrew Burnap Lives His Life to the 'Fullest' in Broadway's 7-Hour Epic

"My life is sort of dedicated to just being able to come into work and do it," Andrew Burnap says of The Inheritance
Chrissy Teigen's 3½-Year-Old Daughter Luna Has 'First Starstruck Moment' at Frozen Musical

Luna also met Misty Copeland this weekend, warming up more quickly to the ballet superstar than she did to Frozen's ice queen
Join PeopleTV Live on the Red Carpet at the Cats World Premiere in N.Y.C.

Catch the livestream on Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT
In the Heights' Antony Ramos on the 'Huge Responsibility' of Playing Lin-Manuel Miranda's Role

Anthony Ramos plays Usnavi in the film adaptation of In the Heights, a role Lin-Manuel Miranda originated on Broadway
Nick Robinson Makes His Broadway Debut in To Kill a Mockingbird — in a Role He Played at 12!

"The specialness of all that is not lost on me," says Love, Simon star Nick Robinson
#SeeHer Story Celebrates Inspiring Latina Actress Rita Moreno on Her 88th Birthday

#SeeHer Story airs on PEOPLE.com and @PeopleTV social handles
Illusionist and Asia's Got Talent Winner Eric Chien Says Some of His Tricks Have Come Straight Out of Dreams

Angelina Jolie Meets Dear Evan Hansen Cast Member with Tattoo of Her Face — and Signs His Ink!

Broadway's Mean Girls Recreates Movie's Iconic 'Jingle Bell Rock' Scene at Rockefeller Center

Ana Gasteyer Shares That Patti Lupone Told Her That Evita 'Ruined Everything for Me'

Former Wicked Star Ana Gasteyer Would 'Love to See' Ariana Grande in the 2021 Movie

NYC Ballet Casts 11-Year-Old Ballerina as First Black Nutcracker Lead: 'A Little Late,' She Says

The Devil Wears Prada Musical Casts Its Miranda Priestly — See Who's in Meryl Streep's Shoes

Broadway's Michael Jackson Musical Lands Hairspray Live's Ephraim Sykes to Play Singer

Tina Turner Musical Performer Injured During Broadway Performance After Stepping on Trap Door

Hamilton Star Miguel Cervantes and Wife Remember Their Daughter, One Month After Her Death at 3

Broadway Star Laurel Griggs, 13, Tragically Died of an Asthma Attack: Here’s How That Can Happen

Laurel Griggs' Grandpa Shares Touching Poem About Acceptance She Wrote Before Her Death at 13

Broadway Mourns Rising Star Laurel Griggs, 13, After Her Death: 'We Will Never Stop Loving You'

Laurel Griggs Was a 'Little Goofball in the Best Way,' Friend Says After Broadway Star's Death

13-Year-Old Broadway Star Laurel Griggs' Cause of Death Revealed

Broadway Actress Laurel Griggs Dies at Age 13

Leslie Odom Jr. 'Hopes' to See a 10-Year Reunion of Original Hamilton Cast

Tina Turner Surprises Crowd at Opening Night of Broadway's Tina: The Tina Turner Musical — Watch

First Look! Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Star on Broadway's Plaza Suite

Broadway's The Inheritance: See the First Look at the Two-Part Drama's Epic Cast

All Three Atticus Finch Actors from Tony-Winning To Kill a Mockingbird Reunite for Group Shot

Harry Connick Jr. Talks About His 'Immense Excitement' of Performing Ahead of Return to Broadway

Harriet Star Cynthia Erivo Reveals Life-Changing Leap of Faith Moment: 'I Couldn't Stop Crying'

Superhero Swap! Tom Hiddleston and Charlie Cox Dress Up as Each Other's Characters for Halloween

Katharine McPhee to Reprise Role in Broadway's Waitress for Final Weeks of the Show

One of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Real Life Cats Was a 'Total Diva' to Taylor Swift

Hamilton Star Miguel Cervantes Returns to Stage After the Death of His 3-Year-Old Daughter Adelaide

Hamilton Star Miguel Cervantes and Wife Kelly Say Their Final Goodbye to Late Daughter Adelaide

Wife of Hamilton's Miguel Cervantes Feels a 'Gaping Hole of Grief' After Death of Daughter, 3

Actress Megan Hilty Says Idina Menzel Was 'So Kind' Ahead of Her Broadway Debut

Jessie Mueller Recalls Tony Awards Performance with Carole King: 'She is Such a Generous Soul'

Megan Hilty Asked Jessie Mueller 'Out on a Date' Prior to Filming Patsy & Loretta

