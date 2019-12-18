The Inheritance's Andrew Burnap Lives His Life to the 'Fullest' in Broadway's 7-Hour Epic
"My life is sort of dedicated to just being able to come into work and do it," Andrew Burnap says of The InheritanceRead More
Chrissy Teigen's 3½-Year-Old Daughter Luna Has 'First Starstruck Moment' at Frozen Musical
Luna also met Misty Copeland this weekend, warming up more quickly to the ballet superstar than she did to Frozen's ice queenRead More
Join PeopleTV Live on the Red Carpet at the Cats World Premiere in N.Y.C.
Catch the livestream on Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PTRead More
In the Heights' Antony Ramos on the 'Huge Responsibility' of Playing Lin-Manuel Miranda's Role
Anthony Ramos plays Usnavi in the film adaptation of In the Heights, a role Lin-Manuel Miranda originated on BroadwayRead More
Nick Robinson Makes His Broadway Debut in To Kill a Mockingbird — in a Role He Played at 12!
"The specialness of all that is not lost on me," says Love, Simon star Nick RobinsonRead More
#SeeHer Story Celebrates Inspiring Latina Actress Rita Moreno on Her 88th Birthday
#SeeHer Story airs on PEOPLE.com and @PeopleTV social handlesRead More