'The Young and the Restless' Star Melissa Claire Egan and Husband Welcome Baby No. 2: 'So Happy'

Melissa Claire Egan and husband Matt Katrosar are already parents to 22-month-old son Caden Robert

Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE.
Published on July 17, 2023
Melissa Claire Egan has welcomed her second baby boy into the world.

The Young and the Restless star, 41, and husband Matt Katrosar welcomed son Jake Joseph Katrosar on Friday, July 14, the couple revealed in a joint Instagram post on Sunday.

"Welcome to the world sweet boy," the couple captioned a series of photos with their newborn. "A few weeks early, but we’re so happy to have you and call you ours and love you forever!"

Baby Jake joins the couple's older son, 22-month-old son Caden Robert.

The couple first announced their exciting baby news in February, with Egan writing, "Looks like we're just destined to have August babies! So grateful and excited to be adding another cub to our family of Leo baby boys😄🦁 Caden's gonna be a big brother!💙"

Prior to welcoming Caden in August 2021, the couple — who tied the knot in 2014 — opened up about enduring two heartbreaking miscarriages on the journey to build their family.

The soap opera actress took a moment to write a supportive message to people who have struggled with fertility after announcing her first pregnancy.

"To anyone going through this process or any kind of fertility issues, I feel you, I see you, you're not alone. I wish I could jump through this phone and give you a big hug," Egan said.

She added, "Please do not give up hope. Keep trusting and have faith. You got this!!!"

