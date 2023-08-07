'The Young and the Restless''s Camryn Grimes Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby

Camryn Grimes is going to be a mom!

The Young and the Restless star, 33, and her fiancé Brock Powell, 32, are expecting their first baby together.

Grimes confirmed the happy news by posting a series of photos that featured polaroids of herself cradling her baby bump on Instagram.

"I guess you can add mother to my resume.❣️," she captioned the photos.

Grimes and Powell got engaged in January 2022 on what happened to be her 32nd birthday. "It was on my birthday, which I famously hate, and the day was hectic," Grimes exclusively told PEOPLE. "All I knew was that there was a dinner that night and so I couldn't understand why Brock had me running around all day."

"We ended up running late for dinner and Brock said he had to stop at the house first, we pull up and he grabs our dog Riley and asks me to get out of the car and join him. He escorts me to the backyard which was lit with markets lights and candles and balloons everywhere! Then he got down on one knee and popped the question!" she said of the Disney and Pixar's Up-themed proposal.

Grimes, a two-time Daytime Emmy winner who plays Mariah Copeland on The Young and the Restless, said the proposal caught her by surprise but that she had an idea it was coming.

"I knew it was going to happen at some point, I just didn't know when or how," said Grimes, who began dating Powell in March 2020. "Luckily for me, Brock is a terrible liar."

"It is the most comfortable and normal feeling to be engaged to Brock," said Grimes. "I knew very early on that I wanted to do life with this person, and we have had some crazy things to contend with thus far. Every day we choose each other, so as a team, anything seems possible."