'The Young and the Restless' Actress Sharon Farrell Dead at 82

The 'It's Alive' star died in May, her son announced months later

By
Published on August 7, 2023 12:17PM EDT
Actress Sharon Farrell attends Evening Under the Harvest Moon Benefit for Tree People on September 28, 1991 in Mulholland, California
Photo:

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty 

Sharon Farrell has died at age 82. 

The Young and the Restless alum’s death was announced on Facebook by her sister, Dale Candace Forsmoe on Aug. 2. “My sister, Sharon Farrell,.,Sharon Lee Forsmoe, passed away at LA Downtown Medical Center May 15, 2023,” she wrote. The sister also added that she did not know Farrell’s cause of death. 

The announcement came one week after the sister wrote to her Facebook friends, “I have reason to believe my sister, Sharon Farrell, has died, not confirmed yet...no one contacted me.” She added that she was aware Farrell had been in a “care facility.”

Farrell’s son Chance Boyer confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that his mother died on May 15 “unexpectedly” of “natural causes.” 

PEOPLE reached out to Boyer and Farrell’s agent for comment.

Actor Vince Edwards and his date Sharon Farrell, wearing fancy dress at a Share Party for charity, Hollywood, CA, circa 1955

Pictorial Parade/Archive Photos/Getty

Farrell was best known for her film appearances in 1974’s It’s Alive, 1983’s Lone Wolf McQuade, 1984’s Night of the Comet and 1987’s Can’t Buy Me Love. Her time on soap opera The Young and the Restless spanned 81 episodes between 1991 and 1997. Farrell played Florence “Flo” Webster on the daytime series. 

Actress Sharon Farrell at Azuma Beach

 Michael Levin/Corbis via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Farrell began her entertainment career with the American Ballet Theater, and eventually moved from dance to film with her first on-screen role in 1959 movie Kiss Her Goodbye. The actress continued to appear on screen decades later with television series like Hawaii Five-0, The Name of the Game and Broken at Love — her last project, which premiered in 2014.

Related Articles
Nick Benedict - Airdate: July 20, 1976
'All My Children' and 'The Young and the Restless' Alum Nick Benedict Dead at 76
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock (5879398j) Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan Freaky Friday - 2003 Director: Mark Waters Walt Disney Pictures USA Scene Still Comedy
The Cast of 'Freaky Friday': Where Are They Now?
THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS, Brett Hadley, 1998
The Young and the Restless' Brett Hadley Dead at 92: 'He Will be Very Missed'
Andrea Evans
Andrea Evans, Star of 'One Life to Live' and 'The Young and the Restless', Dead at 66
Charlene Tilton rollout
The Original Cast of 'Dallas': Where Are They Now?
sinead o'connor and prince
Sinéad O’Connor and Prince Controversy Explained: All About the Drama Behind ‘Nothing Compares 2 U'
Sinead o'connor dead 03 09 23
Sinéad O'Connor's Death 'Not Being Treated as Suspicious,' Says U.K. Police
: Irish singer and song-writer Sinead O'Connor posed with a pet dog at her home in County Wicklow, Republic Of Ireland
Sinéad O'Connor Dead at 56
Andrea Evans, John Loprieno
Andrea Evans' 'One Life to Live' Love John Loprieno Remembers Her 'Magic' as an 'Insightful Scene Partner'
Nicolas Coster
Nicolas Coster, 'Santa Barbara' and 'All My Children' Actor, Dead at 89
Actress Andrea Evans attends the Cast Premiere Screening Of Lany Entertainment's "The Bay" Season 3
Andrea Evans' Family Remembers a 'Remarkable' Wife and Mother Who 'Displayed Awe-Inspiring Strength'
Bruce Lee and daughter Shannon Lee
All About Bruce Lee’s Daughter Shannon Lee
Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh attend the UK premiere of 'Oppenheimer'
'Oppenheimer' Cast: Meet the A-List Actors Starring in the Christopher Nolan Film
Jeffrey Carlson, Broadway Star, Dies at 48 -2012
Jeffrey Carlson, Known for Groundbreaking 'All My Children' Role, Dead at 48
Judy Farrell M*A*S*H
'M*A*S*H' Actress Judy Farrell Dead at 84 After a Stroke: Report
Lisa Marie, Tina Turner and Jerry Springer
Paying Tribute to the Celebrities Who Have Died in 2023