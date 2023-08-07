'The Young and the Restless' Actress Sharon Farrell Dead at 82

Sharon Farrell has died at age 82.

The Young and the Restless alum’s death was announced on Facebook by her sister, Dale Candace Forsmoe on Aug. 2. “My sister, Sharon Farrell,.,Sharon Lee Forsmoe, passed away at LA Downtown Medical Center May 15, 2023,” she wrote. The sister also added that she did not know Farrell’s cause of death.

The announcement came one week after the sister wrote to her Facebook friends, “I have reason to believe my sister, Sharon Farrell, has died, not confirmed yet...no one contacted me.” She added that she was aware Farrell had been in a “care facility.”

Farrell’s son Chance Boyer confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that his mother died on May 15 “unexpectedly” of “natural causes.”

Farrell was best known for her film appearances in 1974’s It’s Alive, 1983’s Lone Wolf McQuade, 1984’s Night of the Comet and 1987’s Can’t Buy Me Love. Her time on soap opera The Young and the Restless spanned 81 episodes between 1991 and 1997. Farrell played Florence “Flo” Webster on the daytime series.

Farrell began her entertainment career with the American Ballet Theater, and eventually moved from dance to film with her first on-screen role in 1959 movie Kiss Her Goodbye. The actress continued to appear on screen decades later with television series like Hawaii Five-0, The Name of the Game and Broken at Love — her last project, which premiered in 2014.

