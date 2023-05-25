The Who's Pete Townshend Pays Tribute to Tina Turner: 'She Was an Immense Presence' (Exclusive)

The late singer infamously played the “Acid Queen” in The Who's 1975 film 'Tommy,' which is based on their rock album of the same name

By Kimberlee Speakman
and Simon Perry
Updated on May 25, 2023 09:14 AM
Tina Turner and Pete Townshend
Photo:

Getty (2)

Pete Townshend is paying tribute to Tina Turner.

The Who co-founder and guitarist, 78, commemorates the “Proud Mary” singer, who died Wednesday at age 83 after a long illness, in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.

“Sad to hear we have lost Tina Turner,” Townshend says. “She had been ill for a long time, and struggling to stay in touch with old friends. She will have some peace now.” 

He went on to remember Tuner as an “astonishing performer" and an “astounding singer," as well as an “R&B groundbreaker.”

Turner infamously played the “Acid Queen” in The Who's 1975 film Tommy, which is based on their rock album of the same name.

American R&B and Pop singer Tina Turner performs onstage at the World Music Theater, Tinley Park, Illinois, June 28, 1997.
Tina Turner.

Paul Natkin/Getty

“We don’t want to say too much about Ike Turner — her abusive husband — but her early records with him were simply out of this world,” Townshend says. “She always took flight when she worked with him, leaving him like a fifth wheel, chipping away at his basic riffs. When she was finally free of him her work ascended to new even higher heights. It didn’t seem possible.”

“If you ever had the privilege of seeing Tina perform live you will know how utterly scary she could be,” he continues. “She was an immense presence. A female Little Richard. She seemed like a giant: shaking, sexual, physical and stunningly beautiful. In the flesh she was fragile, vulnerable and a truly sweet and empathetic person.”

tina turner the who acid queen
Tina Turner as the Acid Queen.

YouTube

Townshend wrote "Acid Queen," which Turner went on to release as a single in the U.K., and he tells PEOPLE, "It is often my job to sing that song with The Who, so she always comes into my mind. It isn’t easy to deal with.”

“The song is about abuse at the hands of an evil woman. How she turned that song on its head!" he continues. "All the anger of her years as a victim exploded into fire and bluster and a magnificent and crazy cameo role that will always stay with me."

“She has been in my mind for the last ten years, I kept meaning to track her down, and see how she was,” Townshend concludes his statement. “I truly thought she would live forever.” 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Townshend has been a friend to the singer for years, and he previously recorded a special message wishing her well for her 80th birthday in 2019. 

In the video posted to Turner’s Instagram account, he told the singer, “I love you. I’ve always loved you. I miss you. I keep thinking I’m going to send you a letter. I will. We’ll get together. We’ll have lunch.”

Related Articles
Lizzo Says There Wouldnt Be No Rock n Roll Without Tina Turner in Emotional Tour Tribute
Lizzo Covers 'Proud Mary' on Tour Tribute to Tina Turner: 'There Wouldn’t Be No Rock ‘n’ Roll Without' Her
Beyonce pays tribute to Tina Turner
Beyoncé Pays Emotional Tribute to Tina Turner: 'My Beloved Queen, I Love You Endlessly'
Dionne Warwick Reflects on Tina Turner's Death: 'Great Ball of Energy'
Dionne Warwick Reflects on Tina Turner's Death: 'Great Ball of Energy'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Oprah Winfrey and Tina Turner arrive at the opening night of "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical" at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)(Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)
Oprah Winfrey Remembers What Tina Turner Told Her 'When Her Time Came to Leave This Earth': She'd Be 'Excited'
Ronnie Wood Posts BTS of Jeff Beck Tribute Show
Ronnie Wood Shares Backstage Photos with Rod Stewart and Johnny Depp from Jeff Beck Tribute Concert
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Steps Out at N.Y.C. Studio After Announcing 'Midnights (Til Dawn Edition)'
Tina Turner and Priscilla Presley
Priscilla Presley Says 'Tina Turner Was One of Elvis' Favorite Performers'
Abbey Road by The Beatles
Chas Newby, One-Time Bassist for The Beatles, Dead at 81
Martha Stewart Tina Turner
Martha Stewart Pays Tribute to 'Goddess' Tina Turner with Adorable Photo of Them Snuggled in Bed
Tina Turner during a photo call for the musical 'Tina - Das Tina Turner Musical' at Mojo Club on October 23, 2018 in Hamburg, Germany.
Inside Tina Turner's Health Struggles, from Cancer to a Kidney Transplant: 'Never-Ending Up and Down'
Tina Turner and Mick Jagger
Tina Turner Revealed She 'Always Had a Crush' on Pal Mick Jagger Just One Month Before Her Death
Erwin Bach and Tina Turner arrive at the press night performance of "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" at the Aldwych Theatre on April 17, 2018 in London, England
Inside Tina Turner's 37-Year Romance with 'True Love' Erwin Bach: 'I Instantly Felt an Emotional Connection'
Tina Turner With Manager Roger Davies - Sep 1999, Tina Turner With Manager Roger Davies (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images)
Tina Turner 'Believed in Herself Completely When Few Others Did,' Remembers Longtime Manager
tina turner
Tina Turner Remembered by Celebs Following Her Death at 83: 'There Will Never Be Another'
Adrienne Warren, Tina Turner
'Tina — The Tina Turner Musical' Team React to Singer's Death: Her 'Legacy Lives On'
Angela Bassett Honors Tina Turner After Her Death
Angela Bassett Remembers Tina Turner's 'Final Words to Me' as She Pays Tribute to Singer