The Weeknd Says He's Done with Features — Unless This Group Reunites

Don't expect any more features from Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye — at least any time soon.

During a show from his After Hours Til Dawn Tour in Warsaw on Wednesday night, the "Blinding Lights" singer told a crowd that he was largely done with future guest features.

While introducing a new song called “Another One of Me,” he told the crowd at Warsaw’s PGE Narodowy. “And I just wanna say, this, this is gonna be the last feature I ever do, ever in my career, so I wanna perform it for you guys tonight.”

On Friday, Tesfaye, 33, shared a video of the performance with the caption, “the final feature… unless daft punk ever get back together.”

He hasn't revealed when "Another One of Me" will be released or who is the guest on the track, but Setlist.fm has speculated it could be Diddy.

Daft Punk and The Weeknd have collaborated together in the past with Starboy on the album's title track and "I Feel It Coming." In 2017, he performed the tracks with the French duo at the Grammy Awards.

In an interview with Variety in 2021, the musician cited Daft Punk as huge influences. "Those guys are one of the reasons I make music, Tesfaye told the outlet.

Daft Punk broke up after 28 years together in since February 2021.



Daft Punk. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Tesfaye has done several collaborations over the years, working with artists like Lana Del Rey ("Lust for Life"), Future ("Low Life"), FKA twigs ("Tears in the Club"), Beyoncé ("6 Inch") and more.

Recently, the pop superstar recently appeared on Travis Scott's album Utopia on “K-Pop” and “Circus Maximus” and collaborated with Mike Dean across his album 4:23.

In May, Tesfaye, who recently starred in The Idol, revealed that his next album might be his last under his moniker The Weeknd.

"The album I'm working on now is probably my last hurrah as The Weeknd," Tesfaye told W Magazine. "This is something that I have to do. As The Weeknd, I've said everything I can say."



In the interview, Tesfaye explained that he's on a "cathartic path right now."

"It's getting to a place and a time where I'm getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter," he added. "I'll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I'm definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn."