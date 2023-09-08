Watch Reba McEntire Come in Sparkling — and Intimidate the Others — Ahead of 'The Voice' Premiere (Exclusive)

Season 24 of 'The Voice' will premiere on Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET with coaches McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan and John Legend

By
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila is an editorial assistant at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2021. Her work previously appeared on The Poly Post
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2023 12:00PM EDT

Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani and John Legend don't know what they're in for!

In a new promo for The Voice debuting exclusively with PEOPLE on Friday, Reba McEntire makes a grand entrance — proving she's ready to steal the show as a first-time coach.

The video opens with Horan, 29 — who won last season — cutting into a cake that reads "welcome The Voice coaches" as Stefani, 53, and Legend, 44, walk through the door.

"Congratulations on winning your first season my friend," Legend says, as Horan responds: "Thank you. It's good to be king."

Stefani adds: "Don't get used to it buddy. It's a whole new ball game."

Watch Reba McEntire Come in Sparkling as New Coach for The Voice

The Voice/Youtube

Then, the "All of Me" singer says he knows "we all miss the cowboy," aka Blake Shelton, who left the show after 23 seasons in May.

"But now that he's gone, we might have a shot at the best country singers," he adds.

And just as the "Heaven" singer says "nothing can ruin this," lights begin to flash and a "Reba" chant plays on the loud speakers. Then, the stage doors split open and there's a giant "Team Reba" sign backed by sparklers.

McEntire, 68, whose black robe turns into a sparkly outfit, says "Hey there" with a smile — as the other coaches stand in shock. She adds: "It's just so good to be here."

The Voice host Carson Daly then appears and says "Wow, this is gonna be good."

The hilarious video concludes with Horan on the phone saying, "I'm gonna need some tearaway pants. And make them sparkly."

The Voice season 24 will premiere on Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

In May, McEntire opened up to PEOPLE about joining the hit competition show.

The Voice judges

NBCUniversal

"The country lane — I'm taking over for Blake so I'm gonna represent country music. [He's got] big boots. I don't know what size those boots are, but they're big, so I'm gonna really work hard to make him proud," said McEntire of Shelton.

McEntire's also got fierce competition in Shelton's wife Stefani, who's returning as a coach for the seventh time. "I do understand that I need to go razzle-dazzle with Gwen being on there," said McEntire. "Gwen's always got the nicest outfits, so I really need to step up my game on that."

While McEntire is no stranger to the show — she served as a mega mentor on The Voice this season — the star said she still had plenty of catching up to do.

"John and Niall [are] all really funny and clever, and always have so many smart things to say, so I've got my work cut out for me," said the country singer. "I'm most excited about basically getting started, and I'm sure that I'll have lots of help, lots of advice, lots of people coming around saying, 'You can do this. You can do that.' And I'm not afraid at all. I think it'll be a very fun adventure."

Related Articles
Zach Bryan was arrested in Oklahoma for obstruction of investigation.Craig County Sheriff's Office
Zach Bryan Arrested in Oklahoma, Apologizes for Being 'Out of Line' with Police
Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, HARDY
Lainey Wilson Leads 2023 CMA Award Nominations for the Second Year in a Row — See the List!
Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen
Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen to Headline Stagecoach 2024
Kenny Chesney Says Jimmy Buffett 'Taught a Lot of People About the Poetry in Just Living'
Kenny Chesney Says Jimmy Buffett 'Taught a Lot of People About the Poetry in Just Living'
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes attend the Variety And Golden Globes Party At Venice Film Festival
Kelsea Ballerini Kisses Boyfriend Chase Stokes at Venice Film Festival Bash
Hunter Girl
HunterGirl Held onto New Single 'Ain't About You' for Years Before She Let Anyone Take a Listen (Exclusive)
martina-mcbride
Martina McBride Talks Possible New Music: 'I'm Leaning Toward a Real Personal Album' (Exclusive)
Billy Ray Cyrus Says He and FiancÃÂ©e Firerose Are Like 'Peanut Butter and Jelly'
Billy Ray Cyrus Says He and Fiancée Firerose Go Together Like 'Peanut Butter and Jelly'
Ian Munsick Appears on CMTs Campfire Sessions
Watch Ian Munsick Perform 'Long Live Cowgirls' for CMT's Campfire Sessions (Exclusive)
Shaylen and Austin Winkler
Austin John Winkler Enlists Shaylen to Put a Country Twist on 'Lips of an Angel': Watch (Exclusive)
Dolly Parton and Kate Middleton
Dolly Parton Playfully Turns Down Tea with Kate Middleton Because 'She Wasn't Going to Promote My Rock Album'
Zach Bryan
Zach Bryan Announces The Quittin' Time 2024 Tour with Sheryl Crow, Turnpike Troubadours and More Guests
Oliver Anthony performs at the Oliver Anthony concert at the Eagle Creek Golf Club on August 19, 2023 in Moyock, North Carolina
Oliver Anthony Claps Back at Politicians Using His Viral Hit: 'I Wrote This About Those People'
Barstool Sports' Brianna Chickenfry Confirms She's Dating Zach Bryan
Zach Bryan and Brianna Chickenfry's Relationship Timeline
Shania Twain performs on day 3 of the 2023 Faster Horses Music Festival
Shania Twain Dedicates 'You're Still the One' to Fans on Her 58th Birthday: 'Grateful for a Wonderful Year'
Brianna Chickenfry attends the 2023 Streamy Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on August 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Brianna Chickenfry Laughs Off Haters Criticizing Her Romance with Zach Bryan: I'm 'Eating It Up' (Exclusive)