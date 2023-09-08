Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani and John Legend don't know what they're in for!

In a new promo for The Voice debuting exclusively with PEOPLE on Friday, Reba McEntire makes a grand entrance — proving she's ready to steal the show as a first-time coach.

The video opens with Horan, 29 — who won last season — cutting into a cake that reads "welcome The Voice coaches" as Stefani, 53, and Legend, 44, walk through the door.

"Congratulations on winning your first season my friend," Legend says, as Horan responds: "Thank you. It's good to be king."

Stefani adds: "Don't get used to it buddy. It's a whole new ball game."

Then, the "All of Me" singer says he knows "we all miss the cowboy," aka Blake Shelton, who left the show after 23 seasons in May.

"But now that he's gone, we might have a shot at the best country singers," he adds.

And just as the "Heaven" singer says "nothing can ruin this," lights begin to flash and a "Reba" chant plays on the loud speakers. Then, the stage doors split open and there's a giant "Team Reba" sign backed by sparklers.

McEntire, 68, whose black robe turns into a sparkly outfit, says "Hey there" with a smile — as the other coaches stand in shock. She adds: "It's just so good to be here."

The Voice host Carson Daly then appears and says "Wow, this is gonna be good."

The hilarious video concludes with Horan on the phone saying, "I'm gonna need some tearaway pants. And make them sparkly."

The Voice season 24 will premiere on Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

In May, McEntire opened up to PEOPLE about joining the hit competition show.

"The country lane — I'm taking over for Blake so I'm gonna represent country music. [He's got] big boots. I don't know what size those boots are, but they're big, so I'm gonna really work hard to make him proud," said McEntire of Shelton.

McEntire's also got fierce competition in Shelton's wife Stefani, who's returning as a coach for the seventh time. "I do understand that I need to go razzle-dazzle with Gwen being on there," said McEntire. "Gwen's always got the nicest outfits, so I really need to step up my game on that."

While McEntire is no stranger to the show — she served as a mega mentor on The Voice this season — the star said she still had plenty of catching up to do.

"John and Niall [are] all really funny and clever, and always have so many smart things to say, so I've got my work cut out for me," said the country singer. "I'm most excited about basically getting started, and I'm sure that I'll have lots of help, lots of advice, lots of people coming around saying, 'You can do this. You can do that.' And I'm not afraid at all. I think it'll be a very fun adventure."

