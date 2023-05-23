While starring on The Voice has been a life-changing experience for Gina Miles, she's also open about the toll it has taken on her mental health.

Speaking to PEOPLE after Monday's episode of the singing competition series, the 18-year-old Team Niall contestant opened up about her feelings as she heads into Tuesday's finale.

"I'm really good. I'm tired emotionally because it's been quite the day but I'm really excited and happy,” Miles — who performed Taylor Swift's "Style" and Sinéad O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U" on Monday — tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Reflecting on the season, Miles says that the best parts were getting to work with coach Niall Horan and building friendships with her fellow contestants. She also got vulnerable about the challenges she faced.

"It's emotionally draining and scary — you just want to do well and there's a lot of eyes on you so it's very scary," Miles says. "It's definitely very difficult to overcome certain things and especially for me — I was really in my shell and I'm not in a career where I get to do that."

She adds, "It was a growing pain but it definitely paid off."

Gina Miles and Niall Horan. Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

On Tuesday night, Miles is up against Team Kelly's D. Smooth, Team Chance's Sorelle and Team Blake's Grace West and Noivas for the championship title — and she is not alone in feeling the pressure.

"I've been telling everybody to stop reading the comments, don't go to social media because it's only going to put you in a darker place," Noivas, 31, says. "I know this from experience. You have to take it the way it is and just leave it alone."



Meanwhile, West, 19, says that her support system has gotten her through the hard days.

"I talk to family a lot. That daily phone call, taking to my boyfriend," she says. "Having this crazy, big, exciting day and being able at the end to just wind down and have a little piece of home and talk to family has been a big help."

Gina Miles. Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Despite Miles' nerves going into the finale, she's decided she wants to make the best of her final day on the show this season.

"I'm going to live it up no matter what happens because to me it’s not about winning it's just about the experience as it's come along," she says. "For me, I never thought I would make it this far but I did."

Miles adds, "I want to be living my best life."

Watch the season 23 finale of The Voice on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.