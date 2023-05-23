Gina Miles, 18, Opens Up About Feeling 'Emotionally' Drained Ahead of 'Voice' Finale (Exclusive)

Miles is vying for the championship title against Grace West, D. Smooth, Noivas and Sorelle on Tuesday's season finale

By
Published on May 23, 2023 06:40 PM
THE VOICE -- Season: 23 -- Contestant Gallery -- Pictured: Gina Miles
Gina Miles. Photo:

Chris Haston/NBC via Getty Images

While starring on The Voice has been a life-changing experience for Gina Miles, she's also open about the toll it has taken on her mental health. 

Speaking to PEOPLE after Monday's episode of the singing competition series, the 18-year-old Team Niall contestant opened up about her feelings as she heads into Tuesday's finale. 

"I'm really good. I'm tired emotionally because it's been quite the day but I'm really excited and happy,” Miles — who performed Taylor Swift's "Style" and Sinéad O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U" on Monday — tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Reflecting on the season, Miles says that the best parts were getting to work with coach Niall Horan and building friendships with her fellow contestants. She also got vulnerable about the challenges she faced. 

"It's emotionally draining and scary — you just want to do well and there's a lot of eyes on you so it's very scary," Miles says. "It's definitely very difficult to overcome certain things and especially for me — I was really in my shell and I'm not in a career where I get to do that."

She adds, "It was a growing pain but it definitely paid off."

THE VOICE -- "Live Semi-Final Top 8 Performances" Episode 2315A -- Pictured: (l-r) Gina Miles, Niall Horan
Gina Miles and Niall Horan.

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

On Tuesday night, Miles is up against Team Kelly's D. Smooth, Team Chance's Sorelle and Team Blake's Grace West and Noivas for the championship title — and she is not alone in feeling the pressure.

"I've been telling everybody to stop reading the comments, don't go to social media because it's only going to put you in a darker place," Noivas, 31, says. "I know this from experience. You have to take it the way it is and just leave it alone."

Meanwhile, West, 19, says that her support system has gotten her through the hard days. 

"I talk to family a lot. That daily phone call, taking to my boyfriend," she says. "Having this crazy, big, exciting day and being able at the end to just wind down and have a little piece of home and talk to family has been a big help."

THE VOICE -- "Live Finale, Part 1" Episode 2316A -- Pictured: Gina Miles
Gina Miles.

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Despite Miles' nerves going into the finale, she's decided she wants to make the best of her final day on the show this season.

"I'm going to live it up no matter what happens because to me it’s not about winning it's just about the experience as it's come along," she says. "For me, I never thought I would make it this far but I did."

Miles adds, "I want to be living my best life."

Watch the season 23 finale of The Voice on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. 

Related Articles
LAS VEGAS, NV - May 15: 2022 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Sean Combs and DJ Khaled arrive to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022
Watch Diddy and DJ Khaled Go Golfing as They Talk Diddy Direct: 'We the Best' (Exclusive)
Just Sam
'American Idol' 2020 Winner Just Sam Says She's Back to Singing in N.Y.C. Subways: 'I Was Super Embarrassed'
Joe Jonas Admits He Was âSo Jealousâ When Brother Nick Secured Role on The Voice: âI Cried My Eyes Outâ
Joe Jonas Admits He Was 'So Jealous' When Nick Was Hired on 'The Voice': 'I Cried My Eyes Out'
Johnny Depp at The Royal Albert Hall.
Johnny Depp Returns to Stage for Jeff Beck Tribute Concert After Cannes Appearance
Mathew Knowles and Destiny's Child
Beyoncé's Dad Mathew Knowles Says He Would 'Love to See' Destiny's Child Reunite
G Flip and Chrishell Stause
G Flip and Chrishell Stause Tattooed Their Wedding Vows: 'It Was Just So Us,' Reveals Singer (Exclusive)
Stevie Nicks
The True Story Behind Stevie Nicks' Heartbreaking Fleetwood Mac Song 'Landslide'
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Maluma Announces 'Ambitious' U.S. Arena Shows and Promises Fans an 'Exhilarating Experience'
IAM TONGI
'American Idol' Winner Iam Tongi Jokes His Family Keeps Him Humble: 'They Don't Only Cheer for Me'
Behind the scenes of Maroon 5's new music video
Adam Levine Says Maroon 5's 'Middle Ground' Music Video Is 'Heartfelt and Honest' (Exclusive)
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsjOlXaOdez/ Verified My boyfriend. 3h
Jessica Biel Calls Husband of 10 Years Justin Timberlake Her 'Boyfriend' in Ongoing Joke — See Why!
The Voice - Season 23
Niall Horan Announces The Show Live on Tour 2024 — His First Headline Run in 6 Years: See the Dates
IAM TONGI, JAMES BLUNT
'American Idol' Winner Iam Tongi and James Blunt's Duet of 'Monsters' Brings Katy Perry, Jelly Roll to Tears
Josh Freese
All About New Foo Fighters Drummer Josh Freese
Rick Allen
Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Say He's Grateful He's 'Still Here' After Florida Attack
Jimmy Buffett at Day 10 of the US Open held at the USTA Tennis Center on September 5, 2018 in New York City.
Jimmy Buffett Says He's Heading 'Home' and Going on a Fishing Trip After Hospitalization