The View's Sara Haines Opens Up About Her Anxiety: 'I Feel a Bit Stuck'

The View may be on its summer hiatus, but cohost Sara Haines took to her Instagram account to talk about her own Hot Topic: anxiety.

“I don't know who is also in the same boat and needs to hear this, but sometimes people ask me how I handle my anxiety and my day-to-day work and job,” Haines, 45, began in a video posted to her account on Tuesday,

“This morning's a great example. I woke up late, I've been frenzied ever since I left the house and I tried to check in on the toolbox, and I meditated, and I kind of did some deep breathing,” she explained.

A “toolbox” or “toolkit” are a set list of methods that can help someone cope with their mental or emotional challenges. In its Emotional Wellness Toolkit, for example, The National Institute of Health recommends getting quality sleep, and learning ways to cope with stress.

Anxiety can manifest with feeling nervous, restless or tense, according to the Mayo Clinic, and can cause someone to hyperventilate or have trouble sleeping.

Haines, who shares shares son Caleb Joseph, 4, daughter Sandra Grace, 5, and son Alec Richard, 7, with her lawyer husband Max Shifrin, says that she checked in with her husband during her anxiety struggle.

"[I did] all the things and it's still not working,” Haines shared.

“I'm still in that mood where I keep kind of checking back in and not feeling better and I realize that sometimes you just — there's nothing you can do and there's nothing you can fix,” she said.

Sara Haines and her fellow cohosts are currently on hiatus from The View. Lou Rocco/ABc via Getty Images

“You just kind of keep going and maybe the 'just existing' is the doing, by just being, if that all makes sense.”

This isn’t the first time that the former Good Morning America star has shared her mental health challenges, having openly discussed having postpartum depression, which she said she overcame with the help of “therapy & meds.”

Haines said that she particularly struggled after having her first child, Alec. “I didn't feel what everyone had described. You know, in every Instagram post, it's just like, 'Everything! It's beautiful!'" Haines said on a 2021 episode of The View.

"We always kind of pound in that, 'You'll have instincts. You'll know what you're doing, you're a mom!' But we don't say it could be really hard," she continued.

"You're probably not gonna know what you're doing; you're gonna learn on the job. It's okay," Haines said. "I think I just felt so broken when I didn't feel what everyone else had said I would instantly. I'll be the voice for the people who don't feel that and let you know you're not alone.”

And that sense of community was part of the reason Haines said she spoke about her anxiety, captioning the video, “Just a little reminder that we are all in this together."

She ended her video by telling viewers, “You're not alone if you feel this way. I am kind of feeling a bit stuck, a bit harried. It's making me go between annoyed and sad at any one point. So, I see you, I understand you.”