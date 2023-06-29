Seeing Double! 'The View' Just Grew by 100% Thanks to a Superfan's Crafty Doll Miniatures of the Panel

The mini dolls were made with yarn and featured 'The View' co-hosts dressed in their promotional outfits

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 29, 2023 05:54PM EDT
The View
'The View' co-hosts with their mini dolls made by a superfan. Photo:

The View ABC/ Instagram

Six new mini additions joined The View on Thursday!

During the final segment of the live show, Whoopi Goldberg and her co-host Sara Haines promoted her game show, The Chase, with small custom dolls made in their image. 

Entertainment Weekly later confirmed that the co-hosts were given the dolls by a fan while the show was filming. 

"Someone in the audience made them," a rep for The View confirmed to the outlet. "They are in their promo photo outfits."

SARA HAINES, WHOOPI GOLDBERG, JOY BEHAR, ANA NAVARRO, SUNNY HOSTIN, ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN
ABC/Jeff Lipsky

Though Goldberg didn’t mention the sweet mementos, the camera panned out to reveal a wide shot of each commentator sitting by their recreations, including Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

And while Ana Navarro was absent from the episode, she still received her own doll of yarn, which Behar held up next to hers.

Following the episode, The View's official Instagram shared a photo of the panelists posing next to their dolls. "We have the best audience ever! The co-hosts were gifted with handmade dolls modeled after their cast photo!" the caption read.

Earlier this week, the daytime talk show made headlines when Dermot Mulroney walked off the set in support of the Writer Guild Association’s strike for fair pay. 

The 59-year-old actor opened up about his illustrious career in Hollywood and his latest role in Marvel’s Secret invasion. Following their conversation Behar was heading to commercial break when Mulroney amicably but abruptly interrupted, "Sorry, first [before we go to break] I want to do this symbolically — in support and solidarity with the writers, I'm gonna walk off your show. Love you."

Getting up from his seat, he told the moderators, “I’ll see you on the picket lines.”

Before he left, Mulroney opened up about what has motivated him to "do whatever it takes to stay in the game” since beginning his career at age 22. 

"I'll also attribute my work ethic to my dad,” he said. “That was hereditary or at least by example. ... I work my tail off. I love it.”

He continued, "I've had so many people extend themselves for me and give me opportunities I never dreamed of."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

Related Articles
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Are 'Trying to Lie Low' as She Remains in 'Shock' at Their Romance's Fallout (Exclusive)
Lindsie Chrisley Reveals She Recently 'Blocked' Her Siblings on Social Media After an Argument
Lindsie Chrisley Admits She and Her Siblings Can Be 'Petty' with Each Other as Source Says 'They Are Not Fine'
Vanna White on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
Vanna White Is in 'Negotiations' to Remain on 'Wheel of Fortune' Hosted by Ryan Seacrest (Source)
Carson Daly on the TODAY Show
Carson Daly Didn't Want a Big 50th Birthday Party: 'I Really Tried to Hide' (Exclusive)
Kim Cattrall Doesn't Think She'll 'Ever Say Goodbye to Samantha' from 'Sex and the City'
Kim Cattrall Doesn't Think She'll 'Ever Say Goodbye to Samantha' from 'Sex and the City'
Carson Daly Applauds Ryan Seacrest for 'Wheel of Fortune' Gig
Carson Daly Applauds Ryan Seacrest for 'Wheel of Fortune' Gig: 'He's an Obvious Choice' (Exclusive)
Cast of "Vanderpump Rules" arrive to the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards
Raise Your Glasses High! A New 'Vanderpump Rules' Spinoff Is in the Works on Bravo
Taylor Armstrong
Taylor Armstrong Opens Up About Being Bisexual, Including Her 5-Year Relationship with a Woman
heather dubrow and taylor armstrong
'RHOC': Tamra and Shannon Down Tequila Shots to 'New Beginnings' as a Feud Brews Between Heather and Taylor
Nico Tortorella as Josh of the series YOUNGER
Nico Tortorella Says He's Totally Down for a 'Younger' Revival: 'I Think There's More to the Story' (Exclusive)
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kim Kardashian Cries and Pleads She'd 'Do Anything' to Get Back the Kanye West She Married
Kourtney Kardashian (center) with Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Snarks That Her Famous Family Is 'Not a Cult' After Kris Jenner Calls Kim Their 'Leader'
kris-jenner-news
Kris Jenner Says Her Famous Family Gets 'Blamed for Everything' as She Laments the 'Burden' of Fame
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Is Grateful Paris Robbery Happened to Her Because 'It Would F---' Her Sisters 'Up for Life'
BEN SAVAGE; RIDER STRONG; DANIELLE FISHEL; WILL FRIEDLE
'Boy Meets World' Stars Say Ben Savage 'Disappeared' After 30 Years of Friendship: It's a 'Sore Subject'
Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton attend the Los Angeles premiere of MTV's "The Hills: New Beginnings" held at Liaison
Kyle Richards Says It 'Really Meant a Lot' That Sister Kathy Hilton Apologized to Her