Seeing Double! 'The View' Just Grew by 100% Thanks to a Superfan's Crafty Doll Miniatures of the Panel

Six new mini additions joined The View on Thursday!

During the final segment of the live show, Whoopi Goldberg and her co-host Sara Haines promoted her game show, The Chase, with small custom dolls made in their image.

Entertainment Weekly later confirmed that the co-hosts were given the dolls by a fan while the show was filming.

"Someone in the audience made them," a rep for The View confirmed to the outlet. "They are in their promo photo outfits."

ABC/Jeff Lipsky

Though Goldberg didn’t mention the sweet mementos, the camera panned out to reveal a wide shot of each commentator sitting by their recreations, including Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

And while Ana Navarro was absent from the episode, she still received her own doll of yarn, which Behar held up next to hers.

Following the episode, The View's official Instagram shared a photo of the panelists posing next to their dolls. "We have the best audience ever! The co-hosts were gifted with handmade dolls modeled after their cast photo!" the caption read.

Earlier this week, the daytime talk show made headlines when Dermot Mulroney walked off the set in support of the Writer Guild Association’s strike for fair pay.

The 59-year-old actor opened up about his illustrious career in Hollywood and his latest role in Marvel’s Secret invasion. Following their conversation Behar was heading to commercial break when Mulroney amicably but abruptly interrupted, "Sorry, first [before we go to break] I want to do this symbolically — in support and solidarity with the writers, I'm gonna walk off your show. Love you."

Getting up from his seat, he told the moderators, “I’ll see you on the picket lines.”



Before he left, Mulroney opened up about what has motivated him to "do whatever it takes to stay in the game” since beginning his career at age 22.

"I'll also attribute my work ethic to my dad,” he said. “That was hereditary or at least by example. ... I work my tail off. I love it.”

He continued, "I've had so many people extend themselves for me and give me opportunities I never dreamed of."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

