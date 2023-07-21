'The View' Co-Creator and Executive Producer Bill Geddie Dead at 68

Bill Geddie, a legendary television producer best known for co-creating The View, has died. He was 68.

Geddie's daughter Allison confirmed the news on Friday, telling PEOPLE in a statement: "My father was the greatest man I knew. He was an upbeat guy who was always cracking a joke. When he had an opinion everyone wanted to hear it and they trusted what he had to say. Everything he touched turned to gold. He was kind, supportive, and had impeccable integrity. We are devastated by this loss but are so grateful that we got this incredible man in our lives for as long as we did."

According to Allison, Geddie died Thursday at his home in Rancho Mirage, California, due to a "coronary" issue.



Bill Geddie in 2019. Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty

Geddie, a four-time Emmy winner, was best known co-creating The View with Barbara Walters, which launched in 1997 featuring Walters, Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Joy Behar and Debbie Matenopoulos as panelists.

He remained on the talk show until 2014, earning 13 Daytime Emmy nominations throughout his tenure. In 2012, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 39th Daytime Emmy Awards.



Geddie and Walters also worked together on BarWall Productions for 25 years. He co-produced, wrote and directed Barbara Walters Specials and The 10 Most Fascinating People, according to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter.



When Walters died in December 2022, Geddie honored her legendary career and mastery of the broadcast medium, telling PEOPLE at the time: "Barbara's total impact on broadcasting is hard to quantify, but this much is clear — she kicked sexism and ageism squarely in the ass."

Bill Geddie and Barbara Walters. Michael Buckner/WireImage

Additionally, Geddie was a producer for ABC News' Good Morning America, executive produced Tamron Hall from 2018 to 2020, oversaw Megyn Kelly's celebrity-interview special in 2016, and penned the 1996 sci-fi script Unforgettable. Throughout his career, he earned six Primetime Emmy nominations.

Geddie's impressive career achievements were just one of the things Allison and her family touched upon in a lengthier statement honoring the producer's life.

"He was a big deal in TV, but at home he was an even ‘bigger than life’ husband and dad,” his family said. “He had a genuine love for television and entertainment. He would try everything and did it well — screenwriting, recording podcasts, playing guitar, writing songs, and loved a wide range of music from country to jazz. His favorite band was The Beatles, and he never thought he would have the opportunity to meet one of his personal heroes Paul McCartney in person, but his dream came true. The question wasn’t who did he meet, but rather who didn’t he meet?”

“He enjoyed connecting with people, and we know we are not the only ones who will miss his encouraging way of positive guidance,” the family's statement continued. “He did so with enthusiasm mixed with sarcasm. His special style of humor was filled with puns. He believed in honesty. He was a kind man of integrity and always wanted to do the right thing. He lived by example. The small things made him happy too. He enjoyed a great game of golf, his peppermint ice cream, and relaxing with a Bombay gin on the rocks with jalapeno & garlic stuffed olives. We are devastated to lose him yet are grateful we had him in our lives.”

Besides Allison, Geddie is survived by his wife, Barbara, and his other daughter Lauren.

Following the news, several of The View's panelists turned to social media to share tributes in honor of Geddie.

Bill Geddie and Joy Behar. Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

Behar, 80, addressed his death in a tweet, writing, "We are saddened by the sudden death of Bill Geddie. As a producer, he kept us together and was very loyal to his staff. Bill loved comedy and plenty of laughs not to mention a good cigar. I’m forever grateful to him and Barbara for the opportunity to be on the View. RIP 'VIEWMASTER'"

In a post on Twitter, Sunny Hostin wrote: "My friend & mentor Bill Geddie has transitioned at 68. Bill was the 1st person to believe that I could be a national talk show host. He told me after an audition for The View “you were sitting there watching the show instead of being on the show. Lean in like I know you can."



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Whoopi Goldberg, Abby Hunstman, Bill Geddie, Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin. Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty

The View's official Twitter page also released a statement.

"It’s with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of ‘The View’ co-creator and one of television’s most well-respected producers, Bill Geddie," the account wrote. "He was a pioneer in television and greatly beloved by 'The View' family."

"'The View' wouldn't exist without Bill Geddie," the statement continued. "Our love goes out to his wife Barbara and their two daughters, Allison and Lauren."

