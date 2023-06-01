Ana Navarro Responds to Claims She Uses Ozempic for Weight Loss: 'I’m Not Equipped to Endorse Any Solution'

“We all have to figure out what works for each of us,” The View co-host said

Vanessa Etienne
Published on June 1, 2023
Ana Navarro is addressing rumors that she’s using type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic for weight loss.

On Sunday, the co-host of The View, 51, posted a photo of herself on Instagram that received several comments claiming she’s lost weight by using Ozempic, an FDA-approved prescription medication for people with type 2 diabetes. It's one of the brand names for semaglutide and tirzepatide — also known as Wegovy and Mounjaro — which works in the brain to impact satiety.

“This is the work of Ozempic!!” one person commented of Navarro’s transformation. One user added, “Ozempic is working great for u😮.”

“When are you coming clean that you are in Ozempic?” another follower wrote before Navarro responded by sharing details of all factors that have impacted her weight loss journey.

“I’ve posted about my weight-loss journey many times,” she began. “I’ve struggled with my weight my entire life. The pandemic and menopause made it worse. In 2021, my mom died of kidney disease brought on by diabetes. She suffered terribly the last years of her life. That scared the beejeezus out of me.” 

RELATED: Stars Who've Spoken About Ozempic — and What They've Said

Ana Navarro

Ana Navarro/Instagram

“Last August, I went to a wellness spa in Mexico called @rancholapuerta with two of my friends since grade school. We had all turned 50 and wanted to be healthier,” she continued. “I spent time there learning to cook and eat healthier, reprogramming the way I think of my lifestyle, and being more active. We did all sorts of exercise classes for hours a day. When we came back to Miami, we were determined to continue some of our healthy habits.” 

Navarro said she also sought professional help, working with a nutritionist and medical supervisor after learning she was pre-diabetic. She also has a pickleball coach and pilates coach, joining clubs in Miami and New York City as she tries to stay active and play at least twice a week.

“So it’s been a complete lifestyle change -except for the damn rosé and margaritas, which I can’t give up. It has all helped me lose about 4-5 lbs a month,” Navarro said. 

“I am not equipped to give anyone advice or endorse any solution,” she ended. “We all have to figure out what works for each of us. It is a daily struggle for me. I still really like tequila and staying in bed with my poodle…🤷🏻‍♀️.”

While Navarro is steering clear of confirming or denying her use of Ozempic, other stars like Kyle Richards, Julia Fox, Brittany Cartwright and Gina Kirschenheiter have continuously denied using the drug.

