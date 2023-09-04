'The Ultimatum' Couple Trey Brunson and Riah Nelson Expecting First Baby: 'Sweet and Special'

Treyvon 'Trey' Brunson and Jeriah 'Riah' Nelson are going to be parents!

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On couple is expecting their first baby, they each revealed on Instagram Sunday.



Riah, 25, shared a photo of a fuzzy onesie, little knit shoes, ultrasound photos and a sign that reads, "Baby Brunson, January 5, 2024."

"Next Chapter: Motherhood 👶🏾🍼. These past 5 months have been so sweet and special," Riah wrote alongside the announcement. "From hearing your heartbeat to little flutters and kicks. We cannot wait to meet you."

On his page, the dad-to-be wrote, "EVERYBODY!!! Me and @jeriahnyree are ready to welcome our baby into the world. I fell in love with our little one as soon as I found out she was pregnant ❤️❤️❤️."

Trey also teased a "Gender reveal coming soon 😁."



The couple received congratulations from their Ultimatum family, with host Vanessa Lachey writing, "Wow! Congratulations Mama. ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Riah's trial marriage partner, James Morris, commented, "Congratulations!!! Another Ultimatum baby 😍."

James' fiancée Ryann McCracken also commented, writing, "AWH🥹🫶🏼 congratulations you guys, I’m so happy for you!"

Trey and Riah on 'The Ultimatum'. Jackson Petty / Netflix

Trey and Riah had been together for two years when he issued the ultimatum. Riah was hesitant to take the next step in their relationship because she had never witnessed a "happy, healthy marriage" before.

The final episode saw Trey propose to Riah, and her surprisingly saying yes. At the reunion, the two confirmed they are still engaged and currently planning a destination wedding for spring 2025.

"I want a gold wedding, I want it to be perfect," Riah said, as Trey added, "Things are good, but I think work, our work schedules, real life hit us again so we're still working through that as far as getting on the same page and whatnot. But overall our relationship, it's like night and day from what it was."