'The Ultimatum' Season 2: Who Got Engaged and Who Split

Warning: this post contains spoilers from The Ultimatum's season 2 finale and reunion.

Another season of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On has come to an end — and with it, the fate of five couples has been revealed.

The Netflix reality series, co-hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, dropped its final two episodes on Wednesday. In the season 2 finale and reunion, fans got to learn exactly what happened with Lisa Horne and Brian Okoyein, Roxanne Kaiser and Antonio Mattei, Trey Brunson and Riah Nelson, Kat Shelton and Alex Chapman, and Ryann McCracken and James Morris.

As expected, the big question was: do any of these couples get engaged? And for the ones that did, did they stay together after the finale?

Scroll down to learn where all five pairs stand today.

Lisa Horne and Brian Okoyein

Lisa Horne and Brian Okoyein in season 2 of 'The Ultimatum'. Jackson Petty / Netflix

As fans may remember, Lisa, 32, and Brian, 29, exited season 2 early following Lisa's discovery that she was pregnant in episode 3. The revelation came after an explosive fight between the two — primarily over Brian's budding connection with fellow castmate Riah — that eventually saw Lisa hurling expletives at him and being escorted away by producers.



Though their time on the series was short-lived, Lisa and Brian did return for the reunion, where they revealed they had since welcomed a son, Mason, and are still together. However, they are not yet engaged.



"I told him I'm not gonna be a baby mama forever, you still have to put a ring on this finger," Lisa, who issued the ultimatum initially, said at the reunion.

"I don't think there was ever a time where I was unsure that I wanted to be married to her. It was the timeline for me," Brian explained. He later added, "I'm 100 percent locked in. I'm not going anywhere, and I think marriage to me is very important and is definitely something I foresee in our future. We've done the work and are doing the work towards that, but we're just not at that point yet."

James Morris and Ryann McCracken

James Morris (left) and Ryann McCracken in season 2 of 'The Ultimatum'. Jackson Petty / Netflix

James and Ryann, both 24, joined the show as high school sweethearts who had been dating for nine years. Ryann gave James the ultimatum because he wasn't sure about getting married, said he didn't believe in soulmates and she felt like he was taking her for granted.

In their trial marriages, James struggled to develop a genuine connection with Riah, while Ryann quickly hit it off with Trey. Though James was uncomfortable about her bond with Trey, he and Ryann were able to work through their issues and find common ground and clarity.

In the finale, James ended up proposing to Ryann, who said yes. The two confirmed at the reunion that they are still together and preparing for their September wedding. James also revealed that he proposed to Ryann again for a "more intimate" moment between them, and they are currently living with Ryann's family while they search for a house.

"I always knew it was Ryann," James said at the reunion. "From high school to now, I've always known. And the experience just kinda showed me what I needed to do to make that a reality, and here we are."



Antonio Mattei and Roxanne Kaiser

Antonio Mattei and Roxanne Kaiser on season 2 of 'The Ultimatum'. Jackson Petty / Netflix

Antonio, 30, and Roxanne, 31, did not appear to be on the same page when they first arrived on the show due to Antonio's ultimatum. In particular, Roxanne was adamant that she did not believe in marriage while Antonio was ready to make things official after four on-again, off-again years.

During their individual trial marriages with Alex and Kat, things got off to a good start but later got heated, namely over disagreements about their relationship and work priorities, the expectations of their original partners and whether it was, in fact, true that Antonio was "not challenging enough" for Roxanne.

In the end, Antonio decided to propose to Roxanne — and much to everyone's surprise, including her own, she said yes.

At the reunion, however, the two admitted things weren't perfect as Roxanne opened up about struggling with the next step in their relationship. She confirmed she does not wear her engagement ring (and even took it off the day after Antonio proposed), is avoiding wedding planning and does not view marrying Antonio as "top of mind right now for me."

"I did a lot of work on myself for where I am in being engaged. I never ever thought I'd get to the place [where] I am, saying I have a fiancé," she said at the reunion. "I'm still making progress with all of it. The ring's the next step, the wedding's the next step. Maybe I'm just a little slower moving to it."

Antonio, on the other hand, still appeared ready to start their future — and disheartened by his fiancée's response to their engagement. "I don't agree with it, it hurts, It's almost like your lack of pride in me and you don't want to show anybody you're engaged," he told her.

All that said, the two have remained together.



Trey Brunson and Riah Nelson

Trey Brunson and Riah Nelson in season 2 of 'The Ultimatum'. Jackson Petty / Netflix

Trey, 29, and Riah had been together for two years when he issued the ultimatum. Riah, 25, was hesitant to take the next step in their relationship because she had never witnessed a "happy, healthy marriage" before.

In their trial marriages, Riah struggled to develop a genuine connection with James, and spoke often about their lack of intimacy and the importance of that in a marriage. Trey, meanwhile, was a natural fit with Ryann and the two hit it off, barely having any disagreements for their trial marriage run.

Though Riah wasn't fully comfortable with that connection — and the fact that Trey admitted to having feelings for Ryann — the two were able to work past their issues, which notably included Riah feeling rushed about Trey's life timeline, not feeling satisfied (and perhaps outgrown) in their relationship and their misaligned future goals.

The finale episode saw Trey propose to Riah, and her surprisingly saying yes. At the reunion, the two confirmed they are still engaged and currently planning a destination wedding for spring 2025.

"I want a gold wedding, I want it to be perfect," Riah said, as Trey added, "Things are good, but I think work, our work schedules, real life hit us again so we're still working through that as far as getting on the same page and whatnot. But overall our relationship, it's like night and day from what it was."



Kat Shelton and Alex Chapman

Kat Shelton and Alex Chapman in season 2 of 'The Ultimatum'. Jackson Petty / Netflix

Kat, 28, and Alex, 32, came into the show with conflicting communication styles, which led her to issue the ultimatum.

During their trial marriages — Kat with Antonio and Alex with Roxanne — the two were challenged about their relationship and work expectations, including Alex's desire to be pushed and Kat preferring to avoid conflict. Roxanne even attempted to intervene by telling Kat that Alex was "unsure" about her and not genuine with his actions.

But these conflicts with their trial partners, and later with each other, ultimately helped them have a better understanding for when they finally reunited and worked through their issues.

During the finale, Alex proposed to Kat, and she said yes. In the reunion episode, they revealed they are still together and planning a wedding for May 10, 2024.

"Alex is more ready to settle down than I am. He's ready to have a house and he has, I think, more baby fever than I do," Kat joked at the reunion.

Season 2 ofThe Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is now streaming in full on Netflix.

