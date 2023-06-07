The Ultimatum: Queer Love's Mal 'Wasn't Concerned' About Yoly and Xander Before Ultimatum Day (Exclusive)

Warning: this story contains spoilers from episodes 9 and 10 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love's Mal Wright was beyond secure with her relationship with Yoly Rojas — even if things didn't pan out as expected.

Fans finally got to see the fate of Mal and Yoly's relationship on Wednesday as Netflix dropped the final two episodes of the season: Ultimatum Day, where the couples decided whether to get engaged or split, and the reunion.

Though Mal was issued the ultimatum and then watched as Yoly fell in love with her trial marriage partner Xander Boger, she tells PEOPLE she had no qualms heading into Ultimatum Day.

"It was hard, but it was only three weeks," she explains. "When you think about it in grand scheme, when we enter in to three-week relationships, we really think we've met somebody. I feel like we've all done this where we're like, 'Oh my God, it's them for me, like they're so amazing.'"

"So in my mind I'm like, 'This will pass for you because I've dated you for three years. You were my friend before. You were my lover. I've seen this cycle for you,'" Mal continues. "So that's why I wasn't as concerned about that because I get that you met this fantastic person, you did this great thing with them. I also know that this will come down for you and then we have a real life to do."

Mal and Yoly. Netflix

Though Mal felt calm on Ultimatum Day, Yoly recalls to PEOPLE how she was feeling "damn near sick to my stomach."

"I was straight up [filled] with emotion because I am in love with Xander at the time. I have a feeling that Mal might not be right for me, but ... I couldn't have said no to that relationship or I couldn't have let go of that relationship without seeing it through thoroughly," she explains. "At least from my end, I need to know that I've done everything we can and we've discussed things that have come up in a show and we can move forward before being like, 'This is not a good fit for me.'"

"But there was a feeling that it was not going to be the one," she continues. "Then walking in, her words were beautiful... [but] I want you to do that because you want to be with me. I want you to choose that. Yes, you want to be financially stable and secure, but can we do that together? What are you doing in the meantime to prepare for that? [Mal] wasn't, she had no savings for the ring, for the wedding, for all the things that she wanted. She wanted them, but there was no movement towards it. It was all these things [that led to me thinking] this is just not feeling right."

Yoly and Xander. Netflix

Still though, Yoly said yes when Mal proposed. Then fans learned during the reunion episode that the couple split weeks after returning home from the show.

"The way we process conflict is completely different," Mal tells PEOPLE of why they split. "I think against both of our, I don't know, standards that we have for ourselves and just morally misaligned and so morally and fundamentally, completely misaligned. We just didn't handle conflict [in] a way that I think either one of us appreciated. That was for me. I can't speak for her, but for me."

"I think for me, for our relationship, [the show] did get to the root of issues really fast. Whether it looked messy or not, it got to the root really, really fast," Mal shares. "So I do think if we didn't do the show, we would've ended up parting ways anyway, because I think we were just misaligned."

Adds Yoly: "During the show, she was very accepting and willing. I could have been like, 'Hey, we just ran off' or whatever, and she would've been like, 'Okay, I understand.' And I'm like, 'But you don't understand.' You're just holding everything in."

"I just wish we would've been able to talk about it as things were going on so that it wasn't so much of a explosion after filming, but it was just a matter of we couldn't have conversations about what went on between me and Xander," she shares. "We couldn't talk about the show. There was just a lot of things we couldn't talk about without it turning into an argument. It was not healthy. We were not bringing out the best of each other and it was just not the best choice. It was really apparent. We broke up a few weeks right after the show."

Despite ending things for good, Yoly and Mal remain on good terms today.

"It goes up and down ... but I love her and I'm keeping [it] that way," Yoly says. "We were on good terms and friendly, but then some little rumors were floating around that I didn't care for and I feel like it came from her. I just pretty much put my boundary up of 'I'm not going to continue a friendship with somebody who talks s--- about me' or I thought was talking s--- about me. I don't know for sure."

"But then we saw each other recently... and it was just instant connection and cool again," Yoly adds. "So, we're cool. [She is] such a good person. It's like, disgusting the chemistry we have, but it just was not the romantic chemistry needed."

The Ultimatum: Queer Love is now streaming in full on Netflix.

