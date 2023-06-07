Warning: this story contains spoilers from episodes 9 and 10 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love.

Lexi Goldberg knew exactly what she wanted from day one of The Ultimatum: Queer Love — and as fans have now learned, she never wavered on that.

Netflix dropped the final two episodes of the season on Wednesday, showing the couples on Ultimatum Day, where they decided to get engaged or split, and some time later at the cast reunion.

When it came to Lexi's love story with girlfriend Raelyn "Rae" Cheung-Sutton, the two overcame their odds — which included several arguments about Rae's trial marriage partner Vanessa Papa — and decided to get engaged. But by the time the reunion rolled around, Lexi and Rae confirmed they had gone their separate ways.

The news likely came as a shock to fans, who knew how strong Lexi was in her convictions about being with Rae. However, as Lexi tells PEOPLE, they ultimately couldn't overcome the challenges they faced on the show.

"There was some stuff that we were still working through that happened from filming, just trust that was broken and things we just really couldn't [overcome]. We couldn't get to a place where we were just moving forward completely," Lexi explains. "Candidly, trust is so important in a relationship, especially when you're trying to commit to somebody in something so definitive as a marriage, as a marriage license, as like joining of funds and finances and love."

Rae and Lexi. Netflix

"And so for us, we just couldn't get through it. I think what was hard is there was such a good friendship, there was such a good bond there and there is a lot of love there," she adds. "It just isn't the type of love that is meant to last us for what I hope is a 50-year marriage. Like the marriage that your parents have — that longevity."

Lexi acknowledges that she and Rae had "a great four- to five-year relationship" but admits, "That's really where it should have ended."

"It's sad that we didn't get to have moments to heal," she says. "But I wouldn't change the way I talked about the last year of my life because there were a lot of happy moments. There were a lot of improvements, commitments, the ways that we treated ourselves and each other. And I think it'll bode incredibly for us as individuals in our future relationships."

When asked if there was any infidelity that caused the split, Lexi shuts down the idea — but seemingly refers to the issues caused by Rae's decision to be intimate with Vanessa during their trial marriage.

"Truly it was things that happened during filming that we just couldn't get past," Lexi says. "That was really the root of it, just things that happened during filming that were issues we couldn't find resolve for."

"So no infidelity in the long run. Nothing that happened post-engagement," she notes. "It just really was stuff that we were hurting from our time on set."

Rae and Lexi. Netflix

Lexi, who completed her trial marriage with Mal Wright, also says she has no regrets about her journey on the show — even if she didn't end up married.

"My experience went exactly the way it should have," she says. "I met [Mal], the best person in the world from this experience. I grew immensely as a person, and I'm so proud of who I am and what I see in the mirror now and the way I am in my relationships with my friends, my family, people, just across the board."

"I feel so proud of everything I've experienced," she adds. "I feel like I'm really happy for where I'm at. I'm really proud of the person I've stepped into ... I think it was the truly best experience I could have ever asked for, wished for or more than I ever could have hoped for. I don't have a single regret."

The Ultimatum: Queer Love is now streaming in full on Netflix.

