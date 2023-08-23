'The Ultimatum': All About the Bombshell That Led 1 Couple to Become 'Distraught' and Exit Early (Exclusive)

Warning: this post contains spoilers from episodes 1-8 of The Ultimatum season 2.

Season 2 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is finally here — and things got off to a fiery start.

In the Netflix series' sophomore season, viewers were introduced to five new couples: Lisa and Brian, Roxanne and Antonio, Riah and Trey, Alex and Kat, and Ryann and James.

As the group got to know one another at a cocktail party, tensions rose between Lisa, 32, and Brian, 29, when she caught wind of his connection with Riah, 25. The two took their heated conversation outside, where things became volatile. The argument ultimately ended with Lisa yelling, "F--- you, I'm done" at Brian as she was escorted out by producers.

Brian then returned to the group and continued to get to know the other women, expecting to still go through with the experiment.

Later in the episode, the full group met up at a dinner, where they would choose their new trial marriage partners. However, Brian and Lisa were not in attendance, and co-host Nick Lachey revealed that the couple opted to leave the experiment together early after Lisa learned she was pregnant.

Finally, in the beginning of episode 3, viewers got to see the moment that Lisa told Brian she was pregnant before the two reconciled.

Speaking to PEOPLE about disclosing the big news to Brian after their explosive fight, Lisa admits she wasn't in the greatest place mentally.

"I am not going to lie, I was distraught," she says. "We're in this experiment. In my mind, I'm like, 'He's out here dating other women and I'm pregnant.' I didn't know what to feel or how to think in that moment, but my reassurance came after talking to him."

During their on-camera conversation about the pregnancy, Brian said he was "surprised" at first, but his emotions quickly turned to excitement. "Wow, this is a lot, but I'm happy," he said. "I'm super happy."

"I was nervous to tell you, not knowing what your reaction would be," Lisa told him at the time, later acknowledging that "the baby doesn't fix the problems that we have."

Though they decided to leave the experiment early, Brian and Lisa tell PEOPLE they have "no regrets" about the way things panned out — aside from their blowout fight.

"I don't have any regrets in regards to how it worked out, especially with the pregnancy because that has been an amazing journey in itself," Lisa explains. "Of course, I have regrets of how certain things unfolded ... just my reaction in regards to the cocktail party and how that unfolded. Obviously that is the only regret I have."

"But in regards to our time on the show and how I had to leave the show, no regrets on that because it really gave me time to have a healthy pregnancy, which is what I needed," continues the Vice President of Clinical Services, who issued the ultimatum initially.

Adds Brian, "I wouldn't say I have any regrets of leaving. I think the decision that I made, and we made, together was the best decision for us, but I do wish that we were able to stay because I think that we could have learned a lot more about ourselves within that time, as well as what we were aiming for in terms of our relationship."

Despite not getting the full Ultimatum experience, the two believe their short-lived time on the series did, in fact, help them with their relationship.

"It definitely brought us a lot more self-awareness in regards to [us] emotionally," Lisa explains. "It's easy for him to notice when I'm triggered about something or when I'm upset about something. He takes those things very, very seriously now. And as well as me, I've noticed how I communicate with him a lot more easily now, and I'm a lot more observant to him and being communicable about what he wants and things of that nature."

As for Brian, he believes being on the show was beneficial because it "put a lot on front street" in terms of how they are as partners, parents and individuals.

"We were super vulnerable, and obviously for the world to see and for us to see as well. It definitely opened our minds up more about what we were experiencing," the financial analyst explains. "And it made us more willing to actually work on those things."

"And as parents, I think it gives us a little bit more of the softness that we need," he adds. "Even though a lot of people don't see that, but we have a really great friendship and just relationship as a whole."



Brian also notes that while revisiting their blowout fight is painful, it's also been beneficial for their growth.

"Honestly, to watch it again, it's like you get a little nervous because you don't remember exactly how it played out, but at the same time, you just wish things went differently," he shares. "For me, I think the biggest thing was we were able to grow through it. I know people in relationships go through things all the time, but it's all about how you withstand the obstacles that you're faced with."

Though Brian and Lisa are no longer part of the Netflix series, the rest of the group carried on with the experiment and entered into trial marriage partnerships before returning to live with their original partners. (The trial marriage partnerships consisted of Ryann and Trey, Riah and James, Roxanne and Alex, and Kat and Antonio.)



The couples are now preparing for Ultimatum Day, in which they must decide to get engaged to their original partners or split for good. Following the finale episode, fans will get a chance to find out during the reunion where the couples stand today.

The season 2 finale and reunion of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On drops Aug. 30 on Netflix.

