'The Ultimatum' Alum April Marie Melohn Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Mila: 'Pure Bliss'

The Ultimatum's April Marie Melohn is officially a mom!

The reality star, 26, and boyfriend Cody Cooper have welcomed their first baby, a daughter, the couple revealed on Instagram Saturday.

The couple welcomed daughter Mila Aven Cooper on Wednesday, August 9th at 3:43 am, weighing 6 lbs., 3 oz. and measuring 19.25 in.

"Everyone meet our beautiful baby girl! 😍💕," Melohn wrote in the first Instagram video introducing her baby girl to the world.

"These past few days have been pure bliss… Happy tears & nonstop staring at this sweet face. 🥹Mommy & Daddy are obsessed with you! 🥰," she continued.

April Melohn's birth vlog

In a later post, Melohn shared her birth vlog and opened up about her decision to take some time before sharing the news.

"I knew I wanted to go through the experience of our delivery & time at the hospital in private❤️. As hard as it was a secret to keep, I’m so happy to finally share with you guys... 🥹 Just know it’s been a long week for us, but we made it! 🤍," she wrote.



"Everything still feels so completely surreal right now. 🥹🌙 Baby girl is healthy & so perfect. 🎀😭," the new mom raved. "The MOST painful 24+ hours of my life, yet the most beautiful experience EVER. I’ll never forget. ☁️💗✨."



Melohn first hinted that her baby girl may arrive early in an Instagram Story in late July.

"My dr was shocked at how hard my tummy was and said she's running out of room, which explains why my rib and nerve pain has gotten worst. And that as petite as I am, he'd be surprised if I made it through to next week," she shared at the time.

"BUT all my doulas said they hear this all the time and you'd be surprised the number of petite women they've seen have big babies. And judging by how she's come back up in my stomach and robs, I think we'll definitely make it another 1/2 weeks," she continued. "But we'll see what doctor says."

The couple first announced their exciting baby news in March with a beachy photoshoot shared on Instagram.

"The hardest secret we've ever had to keep! Coming Soon… 2023. 🥹🤍."

Receiving congratulations from friends and former castmates on the original post, Melohn elaborated on her exciting news in another post, where she shared more photos from the couple's photoshoot.

"Made a bestie with my bestie 🥹," she kicked off the post, revealing she first found out she was expecting in December.

"Two months ago, on 12/12/22 I found out I was pregnant with you. Mommy & daddy wanted to enjoy our privacy & special moments as we navigate through changes, watch you grow & make sure we made it through the first trimester. I was so numb because I couldn't believe it…. But now that we are here, it's finally starting to feel so real 🥹," Melohn wrote.

Explaining what her weeks were like after learning the news, the reality star noted how excited she and Cooper were when they "shared the news with your beautiful aunties, uncles, grandmas & grandpas," adding, "You have no idea how loved you are already."